The Nebraska volleyball team celebrates a sweep of Rutgers University Friday night in Piscataway, N.J.

 Courtesy Nebraska Athletics

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team started off strong from the service line and never looked back in a 25-13, 25-7, 25-15 win at Rutgers in front of 1,226 fans at Jersey Mike's Arena on Friday night.

Nebraska (11-1, 3-0 Big Ten) got three aces from Lexi Rodriguez in the match's first eight rallies, and the Huskers went on to post a season-high 12 aces with just eight errors as they cruised past the Scarlet Knights. It was the Huskers' 12th straight win over the Scarlet Knights dating back to 1978.

