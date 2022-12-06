Adams Central’s girls reeled off 24 points in the third quarter and locked away a 55-30 win over Wood River on Tuesday.
While the Patriots racked up all those third-quarter points, AC held the Eagles to just five points during that time span. The combination of a good defense and a dominant offense led Adams Central to a 2-0 record.
Holding a 28-17 halftime lead at the Patriot Gym, AC came out on fire to start the second half. The Pats scored eight unanswered points and eventually stretched out a 31-point bulge late in the third quarter.
“I thought our girls did a good job, especially coming out of halftime. We made a run in the first two or three minutes of the third quarter. That was big,” said AC coach Evan Smith. “We had challenged the girls to really get out and go the first few minutes of the third quarter.”
The Patriots rode the scoring of Rachel Goodon, Lauryn Scott and Megyn Scott.
Goodon led the offense with 16 points. Lauryn Scott registered 11 points, while Megyn Scott rang up 15 points.
Wood River (1-2) got the majority of its points from Ellie Morgan with 12, and Macie Peters with 11.
Most of Adams Central’s scoring came inside the paint, although the Patriots missed their share of bunnies off the rim and glass.
Goodon — not known as a 3-point shooter — splashed one in from 3-point land in the opening quarter. Lauryn Scott also drained a trey in the first period. Kylie Lancaster made AC’s only other 3-point bomb. Her’s came in the breakaway third quarter.
“Finishing around the rim wasn’t great and our 3-point shooting wasn’t super hot. We need to clean some things up. But overall I thought it was a really good victory,” Smith said.
The first quarter was a sign of things to come. In the first eight minutes, AC took the lead for good on Scott’s three-pointer. The basket came during a 10-0 run by the Patriots. Meanwhile, the Eagles suffered a scoring drought that lasted four minutes.
The Scott sisters and Goodon were AC’s only scorers in the first quarter.
“We’ve got several girls who can finish really well inside. Rachel, Megyn and Lauryn did a nice job inside. All three of those girls are tough inside,” Smith said.
AC’s defense wreaked havoc upon Wood River. That was especially evident in the third quarter. After a bucket two minutes into the period, the Eagles went bone dry until the quarter’s last 30 seconds when they made a three-pointer.
The fourth quarter saw mostly bench players in action. By then the Patriots had opened a 52-22 chasm.
Smith said his squad played better in the second half.
“Offensively we did a nice job of running the floor. We did a better job in the second half of making better decisions and being patient,” Smith said.
The Patriots also showed a 1-3-1 zone defense. It worked like a charm.
“That’s something that we try so we can use our length to our advantage,” Smith said. “Our girls do a good job of getting hands in passing lanes and trapping in the corners. We did a good job of tipping passes and being aggressive.”
Adams Central’s next contest is at Gothenburg on Friday.
“We are off to a good start. We have some things to clean up. But I do like what we have on the floor, and a really good bench, too,” Smith said.
Wood River (1-2).......................9 8 5 8 — 30
Adams Central (2-0).............16 12 24 3 — 53
Sage Brabec 3, Ellie Morgan 12, Dayrin Zarraga 11, Sidney Frear 2, Nya Lual 2.
Lynsie Lancaster 2, Gracie Weichman 8, Megyn Scott 15, Kylie Lancaster 3, Lauryn Scott 11, Rachel Goodon 16.