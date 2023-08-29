  • Nick Blasnitz nblasnitz@hastingstribune.com

Nebraska's Volleyball Day got started a little early, with Lynn Farrell Arena being home of the opening act. Less than a day before the sport takes center stage at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, when the Huskers will play the University of Nebraska-Omaha in front of a sold-out crowd, Hastings College and Concordia University set the tone for the an exciting 24 hours of volleyball in the Good Life.

The Broncos, ranked 24th in the NAIA preseason top 25 poll, hosted the fourth-ranked Bulldogs in a battle of unbeatens. The Great Plains Athletic Conference foes went back and forth early on, but the Bulldogs proved worthy of their top five ranking, winning 25-19, 21-25, 25-18, 25-12.

