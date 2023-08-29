Nebraska's Volleyball Day got started a little early, with Lynn Farrell Arena being home of the opening act. Less than a day before the sport takes center stage at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, when the Huskers will play the University of Nebraska-Omaha in front of a sold-out crowd, Hastings College and Concordia University set the tone for the an exciting 24 hours of volleyball in the Good Life.
The Broncos, ranked 24th in the NAIA preseason top 25 poll, hosted the fourth-ranked Bulldogs in a battle of unbeatens. The Great Plains Athletic Conference foes went back and forth early on, but the Bulldogs proved worthy of their top five ranking, winning 25-19, 21-25, 25-18, 25-12.
"I really feel like we came out with our game plan and we executed it, and that's why the beginning was close," said Hastings College head coach Alex Allard. "Where (Concordia) separated from us was them making adjustments and us not adjusting to those adjustments fast enough."
The HC student section, which spilled over from the North section of the arena into the South, was dressed in all black and filled the arena with thunderous roars of jubilation in the early going. And to the credit of the Concordia faithful, cheers for the Bulldogs were loud enough to make for an exciting back-and-forth during the top-25 bout.
"I think the girls were definitely feeding off of it; our student section was completely packed on two sides of the gym," the HC coach said. "They notice that."
Hastings College jumped out to an early lead in the first set, but the advantage never was more than three points. But the Bulldogs finally tied the set at 14-apiece. Then, with the score 15-all, Concordia went on a 6-1 run to take a commanding lead — and ultimately the set.
In set two, the Broncos came out fired up, fueling a 7-2 run to take an early 8-4 advantage. Concordia tied the match at 11-11 before both teams alternated the next 15 points.
This time, it was Hastings College that made a run at the end of the set, winning seven of the final 10 points to even the match at one set each.
In the third and fourth sets, Concordia started establishing a solid presence at the net. The Bulldogs front line helped hold Hastings to match-lows in attack percentage during those sets, at .116 and 061.
Part of that strong net play was because the Bulldogs inserted 6-foot, 3-inch junior Sara Huss into the lineup.
"In the last two sets, they changed their middle and they put their biggest kid out there. Blocking and offensively, she's just bigger than us," Allard said. "That's the only time they beat us physically, is when they put their bigger middle in. I think the points we gave them that we shouldn't have was because of mental errors and decision making."
Both teams relied on their heavy hitters throughout the match. For Concordia, it was Gabi Nordaker, who finished with 14 kills. Leading the charge for the Broncos was senior Majesta Valasek and freshman Ilse Benne; the duo combined for 34 kills on the night, which accounted for 63 percent of HC's kills.
"They're both great all-around players. They tend to not get subbed out, and that allows us to get into more of a rhythm," Allard said. "Offensively, they're both powerhouses. They have very strong swings and they're not afraid to try to get through a block.
"I feel like Makenna really trusts them. Even if they make a mistake or get blocked, she tends to go back to them and builds that trust."
Makenna Asher, a St. Cecilia graduate, was the general of the Bronco offense, distributing 40 assists. She also tallied a team-high two ace serves. Fellow STC grad Addie Kirkegaard was on the other end of the court, playing for Concordia. She recorded two digs in the match.
Hastings College will look to rebound this weekend in the Labor Day Classic in Olathe, Kan. The Broncos open the tournament with a match against Columbia (Mo.), their first of three contests over the weekend.
"I wouldn't consider losing to the No. 4 team in the country a bad thing," the Broncos' coach said. "There are a few things we need to learn, but it's not necessarily physical. We can't help going against someone that's bigger than us, but what we can correct this weekend is more of our choices and our decision making during the game."
Concordia (3-0).....25 21 25 25
Hastings (4-0).......19 25 18 12
Concordia (kills-aces-blocks)
Maddie Paulsen 4-0-3, Bree Burtwistle 2-2-1, Camryn Opfer 13-2-2, Gabi Nordaker 14-0-2, Rebecca Gebenhardt 0-1-0, Carly Rodaway7-0-3, Lexie Kreizel 0-0-0, Ashley Keck 11-0-1, Sara Huss 4-0-3, Addie Kirkegaard 0-0-0. Totals: 57-6-8
Assists — Burtwistle 46, Cassidy Knust 1, Kya Scott 2, Gebhardt 1, Kreizel 1, Savannah Shelburne 1.
Hastings (kills-aces-blocks)
Ilse Benne 18-1-0, Miriam Miller 0-0-0, Kaitlin Thiebauth 6-0-1, Majesta Valasek 16-1-0, Sophie Stevens 0-0-0, Makenna Asher 4-2-1, Grace Branson1-0-0, Nicole Haywood 9-0-0, Dacey Sealey 0-0-0, Madison Navarrete 0-1-0. Totals: 54-5-1.
Assists — Asher 40, Benne 2, Valasek 2, Miller 7, Navarrete 1.