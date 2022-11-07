EVANSTON, Ill. — The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team survived an upset bid from Northwestern with a 3-2 (27-29, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 15-6) win at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The Huskers (21-2, 13-1 Big Ten) dropped sets one and three and were down 23-21 in the fourth set. But the Huskers found a way to outscore Northwestern 19-6 from that point on to finish out the comeback win on the road.

