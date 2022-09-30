One play after Kearney Catholic’s only touchdown Friday, St. Cecilia’s Jenson Anderson responded with an 89-yard kick off return for a touchdown.
With 2:58 left in the game, that was the final touchdown of the night as the Class C-2 No. 4 Bluehawks defeated the Stars 49-7.
“He’s an explosive kid,” St. Cecilia head coach Clint Head said of Anderson. “He has come so far in the last two years. I knew in the spring when I was watching him run track that he would have a pretty good (football) season. You could just tell.”
Anderson also scored a 51-yard touchdown on a pass from quarterback Carson Kudlacek with 8:52 left in the third quarter.
Kudlacek also threw a pair of touchdown passes to Cooper Butler, one for 36 yards and one for 64 yards. Butler added two rushing touchdowns, both for a yard.
“I thought we were physical in the trenches when we had to be,” Head said. “Carson ran the offense really well and Coop had a good game, he really did. We got him the ball early and often. That’s usually a good game plan.”
Quinn Rosno had a rushing touchdown, as well, for the undefeated Bluehawks.
On the night, Kudlacek completed 16-of-20 pass attempts for 294 yards. Seven of those 16 completions were to Butler.
“They’ve got a little special connection there, but Carson, you could say that about him and Jenson, you could say that about him and Hayden (Demuth),” Head said. “Hayden had some big catches today to get us first downs.”
St. Cecilia’s success largely started up front.
“The offensive line up front, there’s four seniors on that thing and they’re playing as hard as they can play,” Head said. “We adjusted a couple things in the second half that let us run the ball a little better, I thought. I thought we were running it OK, but we adjusted a couple things and they did a great job.”
Friday’s Bluehawk victory came on homecoming night.
St. Cecilia alumni and other Bluehawk fans, as well as a healthy Kearney Catholic crowd, surrounded the sidelines around the football field inside of Duncan Field.
St. Cecilia debuted black jerseys on Friday, which Head said represent team members’ commitment to each other, commitment to the school and commitment to faith.
Now 6-0, the Bluehawks are rolling.
“We’re having a good time,” Head said. “The relationships, the things off the field, jokes on the field, those kinds of things, going to practice is fun.”
The game wasn’t perfect. Kudlacek threw an interception with 11:40 left in the third quarter.
Head took the blame for the pick, saying it was the result of over-coaching.
“You can always get a little better,” he said. “We can always find something to just keep moving forward with.”
Kearney Catholic (3-3)..................0 0 0 7 — 7
St. Cecilia (6-0).....................13 14 8 14 — 49
S — Cooper Butler 38 pass from Carson Kudlacek (Kudlacek kick)
S — Butler 64 pass from Kudlacek (kick failed)
S — Butler 1 run (Kudlaceek kick)
S — Butler 2 run (Kudlacek kick)
S — Anderson 51 pass from Kudlacek (Kudlacek run)
S — Quinn Rosno 2 run (Jayden Almond kick)
K — Tyson Redinger 63 pass from Dominic Nowak (Jayce Reifenrath kick)
S — Anderson 87 kick return (Almond kick)