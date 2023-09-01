SUTTON — With a young roster, Sutton coach Steve Ramer knows the challenges that face his team this season.
The youthful Mustangs faced one Friday night in their home opener against Class D-1 No. 4 Thayer Central.
The Titans capitalized on Sutton’s mistakes, scoring 14 points off turnovers, for a 30-12 victory.
The Mustangs’ first mishap came in the first quarter when Weston Ohrt lost the ball on an option and David Johnson would recover for the Titans (2-0).
Thayer Central needed just two plays to find the end zone after taking over on the Sutton 9. Sam Souerdyke found the end zone on a two-yard run to put the Titans up 8-0.
Souerdyke carried the ball 27 times on the night for 140 yards and three touchdowns.
“(Souerdyke) is a very tough kid to defend,” said Ramer.
Souerdyke found the end zone again in the second, scoring from six yards out after Sutton turned the ball over on downs. The Mustangs did so four times on the night, on top of the fumble and an interception in the fourth quarter.
“We get a drive going and we either false start, get a holding call or we run a play wrong,” said Ramer. “We are trying to focus on, if they beat us that’s fine but we have to stop making mistakes.
“I thought in the second half we played better fundamentally on defense. We have to work on stuff on offense. From week one to week two there was an improvement and that’s all we can ask for.”
Trailing by two scores, Sutton finally got some offense going with a 66-yard touchdown pass by Harrison Herndon to Gabe Gwennap, who beat his man with a double move.
“It was just blown coverage,” said first-year Thayer Central coach Mitchell Shepherd. “How we played it, we shouldn’t have two guys coming up. These are young kids and they will make mistakes, but it’s a good learning experience. If we would’ve done our job, we would’ve covered it just fine.”
The Titans, who host Heartland next week for Homecoming, got the score right back with a nine-play drive covering 49 yards and ending with a Souerdyke one-yard score to go up 22-6 at half.
“We always want to run the football. We are going to play to our personnel as much as we can. We obviously have some good players,” said Shepherd.
“Everyone knows about Souerdyke and we have to distribute the ball a little bit better, and I thought Will did a lot better in the run game and his read game on being more decisive. We pride ourselves on being more physical. Just because we are a spread team, doesn’t mean we are not going to be physical, so that is what we hope to do.”
Will Heitmann had the only score for Thayer Central in the second half, a one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He had 18 carries for 97 yards.
Weston Ohrt had Sutton’s other score, finding his way to pay dirt with a 16-yard touchdown run with 40 seconds left in the game.
T. Central (2-0).........8 14 0 8 — 30
Sutton (0-2)................0 6 0 6 — 12
T — Sam Souerdyke two yard run (Conversion good)
T — Souerdyke six yard run (Converison failed)
S — Harrison Herndon to Gabe Gwennap 66 yard pass (Conversion failed)
T — Souerdyke one yard run (Conversion good)
T — Will Heitmann one yard run (Conversion good)
S — Weston Ohrt 16 yard run (Conversion failed)