WAVERLY — The Hastings wrestling team hit the road to take on Waverly in a dual of top five teams, with the Tigers ranked third in dual format and the Vikings coming in at No. 4.
Unfortunately for Hastings, Thursday’s battle belonged to the home squad, as Waverly won the final five matches to take the dual 41-21.
The Tigers jumped out to an early 15-0 lead, thanks to a trio of wins via decision and a 38-second pin by Braiden Kort. But the Vikings followed suit, winning the next four matches in identical fashion to tie the dual at 15-all.
HHS senior Landon Weidner gave Hastings a 21-15 lead with a first-period pin, but that was the final match to go the Tigers way. Waverly racked up three pins and a tech fall en route to winning five straight matches to end the dual.
With each team boasting four wrestlers ranked in the top six in their respective weight classes, only two matches featured ranked grapplers pitted against one another.
At 126 pounds, Tucker Adams, ranked third, defeated Garrison Brehm, who was wrestling up a weight class, as he’s ranked third at 120 — the same weight class as top-ranked Kort. Adams won with a narrow 1-0 decision. Waverly got its revenge, however, when No. 3 Brayden Canoyer outlasted No. 6 Cameron Brumbaugh in a showdown at 132 pounds. Canoyer won with a 5-3 decision.
Emmet Kelley (106) and Zane Thomsen (113) also recorded wins on Thursday, each winning via decisions.
Hastings will be back in action Saturday, when the Tigers compete in the Northwest dual tournament.