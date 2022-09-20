ST. PAUL — After winning the first set and taking a 6-2 lead in the second, Adams Central appeared to be in prime position to upset Class C-1 No. 4-rated St. Paul.

But the Patriots’ sudden struggles in the serve-receive department turned the tide as the Wildcats rallied for a 21-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-18 home-court victory Tuesday night. The loss snapped Adams Central’s eight-match winning streak.

