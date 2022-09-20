ST. PAUL — After winning the first set and taking a 6-2 lead in the second, Adams Central appeared to be in prime position to upset Class C-1 No. 4-rated St. Paul.
But the Patriots’ sudden struggles in the serve-receive department turned the tide as the Wildcats rallied for a 21-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-18 home-court victory Tuesday night. The loss snapped Adams Central’s eight-match winning streak.
“We did a good job of competing in that first set,” said Adams Central coach Libby Lollman, whose squad was coming off a 4-0 performance at Saturday’s Central City Invitational. “In the second and third set — and even the fourth — our serve-receive broke down. We haven’t passed like that in a while.
“Normally, we try to capitalize on our passing, but St. Paul really broke that down and then we were out of system a lot, so we were swinging on the outside and they’ve got a good block and they just did the little things to compete and finish those sets.”
After recording 11 first-set kills, including six from junior outside hitter Megyn Scott, Adams Central managed just four kills in set two. All four of those kills came as the Patriots surged to a 5-1 lead in set two before their offense went missing.
“Volleyball is a game of momentum,” Lollman said. “We had been on a great run these last two weeks and it has been busy, but you try and prioritize these big games like this and we always know St. Paul is a major challenge.
“It didn’t fall our way tonight. We didn’t necessarily do the things we needed to get the win, but we have a big weekend and a big next week, so you hope we learn from it and move forward.”
Scott finished with 16 of Adams Central’s 30 kills. Middle hitter Rachel Goodon added seven kills and Gabby Feeney finished with 26 assists for the Patriots (13-4).
“Adams Central’s offense definitely runs through Megyn Scott, so we tried to do our best to slow her down,” St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said. “We’re not the biggest team out there, but we try to put our defense in the spots that we thought would be more successful.
“After the first set, I thought our serving got more aggressive, so Adams Central was still able to get (Scott) the ball, but not in as good of position as they were earlier in the first set.”
While Scott’s attacking success kept Adams Central competitive in the third and fourth sets, Lollman said the Patriots were forced to be too one-dimensional, offensively, due to their passing woes.
“Megyn does a good job for us,” Lollman said. “Especially when she’s up front with Gabby, we only have an outside and a middle and she does a good job in-system, but when we were passing behind the 10-foot line, it’s hard.
“Megyn was trying to look for shots, but defensively, St. Paul is sound and then she had a few errors at the end, trying to create some things. It all starts with the pass, so that’s what we’re going to have to focus on these next few days.”
Koehn-Fairbanks said Adams Central definitely outplayed the Wildcats in the first set.
“We had a plan that we thought would work in terms of slowing down their big hitters and we didn’t execute it very well early and I thought we were too reliant on our outsides,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “In the second and third sets, we got the middle going and we got our right side going. Even if they weren’t getting kills, we were still getting Adams Central out of sync a little bit more. We were just too predictable in that first set.”
St. Paul (12-3) got a match-best 20 kills and three blocks from Jenna Jakubowski and teammate Natalie Poss had 37 assists. Clara Kunze added nine kills, Maya Becker had seven kills and two blocks and Gracie Mudloff finished with five kills and three blocks for the Wildcats, who used a 9-0 run in the third set to race to a 10-2 lead.
“Coach (Koehn-Fairbanks) does a good job of picking apart passers,” Lollman said. “If you’re struggling, he’s going to try and attack you. So we have to have that mental toughness part of the game of being able to stick with it.
“Volleyball is a game of runs and you’re going to have a few errors, but we strung too many of them together tonight.”
Adams Central (13-4).............25 11 19 18
St. Paul (12-3).......................21 25 25 25
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Hannah Gengenbach 2-0-0, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0-0, Megyn Scott 16-1-0, Gabby Feeney 1-1-0, Lauryn Scott 3-1-1, Rachel Goodon 7-0-1, Gracie Weichman 0-0-0, Isabel DeJonge 1-2-0, Kylie Lancaster 0-0-0. Totals 30-5-2.
St. Paul (kills-aces-blocks)
Clara Kunze 9-1-1, Maya Becker 7-0-2, Jenna Jakubowski 20-1-3, Natalie Poss 0-1-0, Gracie Mudloff 5-1-3, Harlee Behring 0-0-0, Jessica Vetick 0-3-0, Rowynn Hansel 0-0-0, Gracie Kelley 3-0-1. Totals 44-7-10.
Set assists—Adams Central 27 (Feeney 26, L.Scott 1), St. Paul 41 (Poss 37, Hansel 2, Mudloff 1, Behring 1).