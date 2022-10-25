SHICKLEY — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley is district final bound.
The Class D-1 No. 5 Eagles (26-5) took on the Deshler Dragons (21-12) in the D1-7 subdistrict final Tuesday night.
It was the first time the two teams had played each other this season, but the Eagles had no issue winning in straight sets 25-13, 25-22, 25-16.
“I’m really excited for the girls. We have a lot of upperclassmen on the court and they are great leaders and it’s their time to shine,” said Eagles head coach Kari Jo Alfs. “They are all competitors and they love to win and they know this is it. The last couple of weeks we have come out ready to play and it’s one day at a time but I like how we are playing together right now.
The Eagles got to work early, getting three early kills from senior JessaLynn Hudson to build an 8-4 lead. The Dragons found some momentum from junior Allie Vieslemeyer, who struck a pair of kills to tie the game at eight apiece.
But junior Cloey Carlson added a couple of kills and a block in a 13-2 run by the Eagles midway through the set. The Eagles scored the final three points of the set on kills from senior Malory Dickson and sophomore Kinzley Bohling.
BDS used that momentum in set two, starting with a block from the senior duo of Dickson and Hudson and an ace from sophomore Campbell Bohling. The Dragons responded with a kill and block from junior Brooke Sasse and a block from Vieselmeyer and junior Stormi Capek to give them an 8-5 lead.
The Eagle regained the lead on kills from Carlson and Kinzley Bohling and then a block by the pair. They created some separation with a 5-0 run for 17-12 lead. The Dragons answered with three kills from Capek and another block from Vielsemeyer to cut the Eagle lead to just one point.
BDS finished on a 5-1 run ending with a powerful kill from Hudson to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
The Eagles once again jumped out to a quick lead in set three, going up 12-5 behind some tough serving. Hudson nailed an ace and fellow senior Hannah Miller added two. The offense took over from there, getting kills from five different Eagles to secure a sweep.
“The girls play together as a team and we do a nice job of mixing it up and we have a lot of girls that are threats and that’s what makes us really competitive,” Alfs said.
Despite the loss Dragons head coach Audrey Parks couldn’t be more proud of her team tonight and this season.
“Adversity really shows with this team,” she said. “They’ve dealt with a lot this season, and the mental challenges that come with how many injuries we’ve had and having to change things always battling back in impressive.
“Some of the hardest parts about the game is the mental toughness and with this group of girls we have always worked on that. This season we have seen them battle that and accomplishing things that we haven’t seen in a long time at Deshler and I’m just really proud of how they competed tonight and how hard they have worked all season. I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls.”