Concordia’s low-error, balanced attack proved its No. 5-ranking is accurate as the Bulldogs swept Hastings College 25-11, 25-17, 25-21 Saturday afternoon at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Freshman Ashley Keck led the Bulldogs with 11 kills, closely followed by Camryn Opfer and Gabi Nordaker, who had 10 apiece. Red Cloud native Morgan Nibbe added seven and Carly Rodaway hit six kills.
“There’s a reason they’re the No. 5 team in the nation,” Hastings College coach Alex Allard said. “They’ve got a lot of offensive weapons and that makes them hard to stop. Our offense wasn’t clicking like it usually does either — add some unforced errors here and there, and that makes it tough.”
Hastings started the game a bit flat, as Concordia jumped out to a 20-7 lead, fueled by a nine-point run that featured five kills by Keck.
The Broncos kept pace in the second set, and led much of the third, but couldn’t hold off Concordia’s offensive runs.
In set two, a pair of kills from Majesta Valasek knotted the score at 11, but the Bulldogs outscored Hastings 8-2 to push the score to 18-13, then just exchanged side-outs for the win.
“Our hitters were struggling with their block and (Concordia) digging balls that would normally be kills,” Allard said. “We just had some frustration and it led to some uncharacteristic errors.”
Allard said she felt like things were turning the Broncos’ way in the third set as the team had a run of it’s own as Rachel Hefta had a block and a kill and Valasek and setter Makenna Asher each added the kill to give Hastings a 19-16 advantage.
But Concordia answered by finishing with a 9-2 fun as Nibbe blasted two kills and added two blocks in the stretch.
“Even though today didn’t necessarily show it, overall, I feel pretty good about where we are heading in the late part of our season and post season,” Allard said. “We need our blocking to improve and more players getting involved in the offense, but we’re playing hard.”
Valasek was the only Bronco in double figures in kills with 12. Peyton Roper added nine. Asher had 26 assists and a pair of ace serves.
CUNE (21-3, 12-3)...............25 25 25
HC (19-11, 8-7)...................11 17 21
Concordia (kills-aces-blocks)
Bree Burtwistle 3-2-1/2, Kennedy VanScoy 0-0-0, Ashley Keck 11-0-0, Cassidy Knust 0-0-0, Camryn Opfer 10-0-2, Gabi Nordaker 10-0-4, Rebecca Gebhardt 0-0-0, Morgan Nibbe 7-0-4, Carly Rodaway 6-0-2 1/2, Lexie Kreizel 0-0-0. Totals: 47-2-13.
Assists—Burtwistle 37. Digs—Gebhardt 21, Opfer 13.
Hastings College (kills-aces-blocks)
Amani Monroe 3-0-1 1/2, Ava Lovitt 0-0-0, Dacey Sealey 0-0-0, CJ Harr 0-1-0, Miriam Miller 0-0-00, Majesta Valasek 12-0-1, Sophie Stevens 0-0-0, Peyton Roper 9-0-0, Marlee Taylor 1-0-0, Makenna Asher 3-2-0, Bri Lemke 0-0-0, Rachel Hefta 2-0-1 1/2. Totals: 30-3-4.
Assists—Asher 26. Digs—Miller 19.