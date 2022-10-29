w09-15-22HCOvbMidland55.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings College's Majesta Valasek

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Concordia’s low-error, balanced attack proved its No. 5-ranking is accurate as the Bulldogs swept Hastings College 25-11, 25-17, 25-21 Saturday afternoon at Lynn Farrell Arena.

Freshman Ashley Keck led the Bulldogs with 11 kills, closely followed by Camryn Opfer and Gabi Nordaker, who had 10 apiece. Red Cloud native Morgan Nibbe added seven and Carly Rodaway hit six kills.

0
0
0
0
0