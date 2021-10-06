SUTTON — The Fillies could have dogpiled Tuesday night and nobody inside Sutton’s packed gymnasium would have batted an eye.
The match felt of heavy magnitude and may turn out to have weight when it’s all said and done.
Class C-2 No. 5 Sutton survived an upset in five sets on its home court and defeated Southern Nebraska Conference rival Thayer Central, ranked eighth, in a top 10 battle.
Alivia Huxoll pounded a match-high 22 kills and had a hand in eight blocks to help produce a 16th win for the Fillies.
The 6-foot junior dropped the hammer on the left pin for her final kill to push the lead to five in the fifth set and shut down Thayer Central’s last out-of-system attempt at saving the match with a block at the middle to seal the match.
The animated, deafening gymnasium didn’t favor either side early on, but it certainly seemed to fuel the home team during crunch time.
“We were just ready to play in that fifth set,” Huxoll said. “The energy was back up and we were ready to go.”
After nearly squandering a nine-point lead in the fourth, Sutton carried that win over into the decisive fifth, where it throttled the visitors off the court.
“Winning that fourth was a do-or-die type of situation,” said Sutton head coach Shelli Mohnike, who saw three of her players reach double figures in kills.
Titans’ head coach Kurk Wiedel watched his team crumble with the pressure.
“You’ve got embrace the moment,” Wiedel said. “We just didn’t know how to finish it. It’s like we were afraid to go make a great play.”
Thayer Central made plenty of noteworthy plays in its set wins, and even the fourth where it looked like a runaway early, but the Titans (22-4) failed to make them when it mattered most.
A missed serve in the fourth potentially prevented the Titans from tying the set at 20. Another in the fifth would have made it 2-0 but instead Sutton rattled of four of the first five points in the set en route to a convincing 15-8 victory for the match.
“Sutton stayed aggressive,” Wiedel said. “We were afraid. They went after it, we didn’t. That’s as simple as it is.
“Our effort was outstanding, but you’ve got to be mentality tough in this game.”
The teams traded blows in set one, reaching an 18-18 tie before the Titans ended the set on a 7-3 run capped by kills from Natalie Tietjen and Kaisha Solomon.
Sutton won by the same score in the second game without trailing in the set despite a late push by the Titans that brought it to 23-21. A kill by Reagan Vavricek, who finished with 14, ended the frame.
Thayer Central seemed in control after a convincing 25-18 win in the third behind a plethora of Sutton errors and five kills from Jadyn Bowman.
Mohnike sensed some rust from a slow period in the Fillies’ schedule over the last two weeks.
“I think some of it is we just need to get back in the system of playing lots of games in a week again,” she said. “This win will help us through these busy last two weeks.”
Wiedel viewed the loss as implicative.
“That is a huge game,” the Titans’ coach said, referring to wild card points. “They win, we don’t and we’ve got to go back to the drawing board and figure it out.”
TC (22-4)...................25 21 25 22 8
SUT (15-4)...............21 25 18 25 15
Thayer Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Brynna Crouse 0-0-0, Natalie Tietjen 16-0-2, Jasa Wiedel 8-1-1/2, Jayme Huhman 14-0-0, Kaisha Solomon 5-0-0, Cassie Hergott 1-1-2 1/2, Maddie Wells 0-0-0, Jadyn Bowman 11-0-0, Josey Welch 0-0-0, Ava Wiedel 1-0-0. Totals: 56-2-5.
Sutton (kills-aces-blocks)
Reagan Vavricek 14-1-0, Reagan Robinson 0-0-0, Lily McCroden 12-3-0, Jadyn Stevens 5-0-2, Alivia Huxoll 22-0-8, Kate Griess 2-0-2 1/2, Gracie Nuss 3-0-1/2, Kennedy Perrien 0-1-0, Maddie Baxa 0-1-0. Totals: 58-6-13.
Assists — TC, J. Wiedel 43, Wells 6, Huhman 3, Tietjen 2, Solomon 1; Sut, Griess 50, Robinson 1, McCroden 1.