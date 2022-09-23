HARVARD — Fifth-ranked Red Cloud came in and spoiled homecoming for Harvard with a 56-8 lopsided victory Friday night.
Senior Ben Ely did anything and everything for the Warriors (4-0).
Ely went 3-for-5 passing for 21 yards and threw one interception, but he ran the ball 11 times for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had a 39-yard touchdown reception, a 50-yard punt return touchdown, and finally two interceptions with one almost returned for a touchdown but called back for defensive pass interference on Ely.
“He’s kind of our horse.” said Red Cloud head coach Jason Heldt. “He can run the ball, throw the ball, and he’s good on defense.
“The interception that got called back might’ve been one of the best catches I’ve ever seen, going over that kid and picking it off."
Ely’s sole mistake came on the first drive when he threw an interception at the 5 yard line on second-and-goal. However, after the defense only allowed five yards and forced Harvard's Noah Roberts to abort his punt, they forced a turnover.
During the first quarter, Red Cloud fired on all cylinders both offensively and defensively. They scored three times, first on a Brooks Armstrong 10-yard pass to Sam Dilley. Caden Trew tacked on with a two-yard touchdown run, and then Ely went for 31 yards. Harvard had only nine yards.
In the second quarter, Harvard seemed to find its way with a 9-play, 41-yard drive capped off with a Roberts four-yard pass to Lathem Schumm for the touchdown, cutting the lead to 22-8.
Red Cloud killed the momentum on the very next play with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Armstrong to Ely to extend the lead to 30-8.
Harvard couldn’t seem to find anything the rest of the half with only 17 yards of offense the rest of the half.
Coming out of halftime Harvard’s struggles continued, going three-and-out on its first drive, which led to Ely's 50-yard touchdown
“I was happy with the way we came out and were really able to do what we wanted to do, especially in the second half," said Heldt.
The next drive for Harvard looked promising with back-to-back passes from Roberts to Blaine Tessman for a total of 33 yards. But nothing else surfaced.
“Our discipline kind of went away,” said Harvard head coach Terry Owens. “A combination of those things is kind of how the night went. And that sometimes that happens when you play a good team, and they kind of force you into those things.”
The rest of the game followed suit, with Red Cloud scoring two more touchdowns, and Roberts' pass being intercepted by Sam Dilley to end a promising drive.
Trew had a 13-yard rushing score followed up by Armstrong's 51-yard connection to Caden Frey for the final score of the game.
“Overall I was happy the way we came out and played," said Heldt, whose team has undefeated Shelton next week. “Offensively I thought we executed well and blocked well. Caden Frey was a big target and did some good things tonight.”
Harvard welcomes in Sumner-Eddyville-Miller next week.
“Got a lot of work to do. Our schedule doesn’t get much easier so we’ve got to get to work and these kids have a chance to do something if they want to, but we just got to go to work and see what happens,” said Owens.
Red Cloud (4-0).........……22 16 12 6 — 56
Harvard (2-2)……...............….0 8 0 0 — 8
RC — Brooks Armstrong 10 yard pass to Sam Dilley (Horne PAT good)
RC — Caden Trew 2—yard run (Horne PAT good)
RC — Ben Ely 31—yard run (Horne PAT no good)
H— Noah Robert’s 4—yard pass to Lathem Schumm (Fishler PAT good)
RC — Armstrong 12—yard pass to Ely (Horne PAT good)
RC — Ely 12—yard run (Horne PAT good)
RC — Ely 50—yard punt return (Horne PAT blocked)
RC — Trew 13—yard run (Pass fail)
RC — Armstrong 51 yard pass to Caden Frey (Run failed)