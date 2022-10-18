Minden capped a stellar regular season with its 27th win Tuesday night and did it in dominating fashion.
The Class C-1 No. 5 Whippets (27-2) pounded Class B Hastings 25-13, 25-9, 25-12 inside the Jungle.
It continued the tear Minden has been on all year, having lost just seven sets. After losing back-to-back matches after a 16-0 start, Minden polished off the year with 25 set victories in a row.
Sophomore Mattie Kamery flushed a match-high 13 kills and dished 10 assists for the Whippets, which out-killed the Tigers 41-12.
Freshman Myla Emery added 10 kills and 14 assists in 25th sweep of the season.
“Those two make it go,” said Minden head coach Julie Ratka. “They spread it around to everyone and can set it to anyone. They’re a great duo.”
Minden’s defense picked up just about everything Hastings threw at it and transitioned into offense. Emery dug 18 Tiger attacks while libero Bailey Rogers scooped 14 swings.
The Whippets only registered three blocks, but got hands on plenty of attacks.
“They are scrappy,” said Hastings coach Allie Soucie, whose team lost its ninth game in 10 tries. “They go hard all the time and every player knows their responsibility. You could stick anybody out there at any position and they all know what they’re doing. You can tell they’re trained really well.”
The match was close for only about the first dozen points, then Minden caught its rhythm and scurried to a 25-13 win in the first set. Kamery smacked five kills and served two aces in the opener.
The Whippets, who floated 12 aces, had multiple extended runs at the service line. Minden servers served five points or more six times in the match, including Emery’s eight-point stretch in the dominant second set that favored the Whippets 25-9.
“We served and passed well,” Ratka said. “I thought those were our big things, and when we’re able to do that we can control the ball.”
Minden’s lead reached 20-6 in the third set before some substitutions allowed Hastings to prolong the match.
Kori Curtis led the Tigers (13-16) with four kills. Eli Robbins and Carlie Beckby each had three kills on assists from Mary Howie.
Time for subs
Minden might have the most challenging subdistrict in Class C-1, but the Whippets aren’t stressing about it.
When official seedings are released Thursday by the NSAA, the Whippets are likely to draw Adams Central (23-7) in the first round of the C1-7 tournament, with the winner facing either No. 1-ranked Grand Island Central Catholic (25-2) or No. 10 St. Paul (22-7).
GICC is responsible for one of Minden’s two losses. It would be a rematch the Whippets are very much looking forward to, considering they were running on fumes following the grueling Harvest Days Festival tournament and a rematch (loss) against Gothenburg.
“It was like Thursday to Saturday and we maybe weren’t as fresh as we should have been,” Ratka said. “Hopefully we’ll be ready for them this time and play a little better.”
Hastings will go up Highway 281 to Grand Island Northwest for the B-7 tournament next Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Tigers are lined up to play McCook, a team they beat in five sets in just the fourth match of the season.
“I think we can do it again,” Soucie said. “When it comes to it, as long as we play together as a team and forget about everything else, we’ll be OK.”
If Hastings doesn’t come out of the subdistrict as champion, there’s an outside chance it makes a district final, which would be a welcome step for the program under Soucie.
“I think it’s been within reach,” the coach said. “For them to reach a district final, it would be the icing on the season for what we’ve worked on since summer.”
Minden (27-2)...................25 25 25
Hastings (13-16).................13 9 12
Minden (kills-aces-blocks)
Sloane Beck 5-0-1, Mariah Lempka 6-0-2, Milly Jacobsen 2-0-0, Kinsie Land 3-0-0, Halle Space 0-2-0, Makenna Betty 1-0-0, Rebecca Lempka 1-0-0, Bailey Rogers 0-3-0, Myla Emery 10-5-0, Mattie Kamery 13-2-0. Totals: 41-12-2.
Hastings (kills-aces-blocks)
Kori Curtis 4-0-0, Sydney Witte 1-0-2, Eli Robbins 3-0-1, Carlie Beckby 3-0-0, Rachel Rowe 1-0-0, Bre Campbell 0-0-1, Mary Howie 0-1-0. Totals: 12-1-4.
Assists: M, Kamery 10, Emery 14; H, Howie 11.