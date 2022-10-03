MINDEN — Minden’s aggressive game plan worked almost to perfection Monday as the Whippets easily took care of both Southern Valley and St. Cecilia.
“I’ll have to admit — I don’t have many complaints about how we played tonight,” Minden coach Julie Ratka said. “We want to stay balanced and keep teams off-balance.”
Class C-1 No. 5 Minden dropped St. Cecilia 25-12, 25-15 after defeating Southern Valley 25-7, 25-11.
Off-balance is a good way to describe how Class D-1 No. 3 St. Cecilia looked against the Whippets in the nightcap. The generally fundamentally-sound Hawkettes struggled with Minden’s aggressive serves and spent most of the match out-of-system. That meant not being able to get the ball to junior Ryann Sabatka.
“We wanted to keep (Sabatka) in check. That was our game-plan and it started with aggressive serving,” Ratka said. “We had some aces (seven), but even the serves that weren’t aces kept them from getting her the ball."
Sabatka had 10 kills and five ace serves in the Hawkettes' 25-11, 25-15 win over Southern Valley, but only managed five kills against Minden.
Meanwhile, Minden’s balanced attack starts with a unique two-setter offense, where the setters both become outside hitters in the front row. Even more unique is that the two players, Myla Emery and Mattie Kamery, are a freshman and a sophomore.
Against St. Cecilia, Kamery had nine kills and 10 assists, while Emery had eight kills and 10 assists. Kamery had eight kills and seven assists in the win over Southern Valley. Emery had five kills, and senior Halle Space, who also comes in and sets for the Whippets, had six assists.
“It kind of felt like they used our game against us,” St. Cecilia coach Kelan Schumacher said. “We really controlled the match against Southern Valley with our aggressive serving, and Minden turned around and did the same thing to us.”
The 14-9 Hawkettes had 12 aces in their opener, led by Sabatka’s five, while Brynn Weeks added three.
“When we’re unable to push the ball to the middle, it makes it pretty easy for a team like Minden to predict where the ball is going,” Schumacher said. “And if you give them free balls, you’re going to have a tough time stopping them.”
The week doesn’t get easier for the Hawkettes, as they travel to C-2 No. 5 Centura Tuesday and play in the always-tough Centennial Conference tourney starting on Thursday in Lincoln.
Minden, now 22-2, hosts Ogalalla and Broken Bow in another triangular Thursday.
Centennial Conference Tournament bracket
Thursday — St. Cecilia vs. Lincoln Christian, 5 p.m.; vs. Scotus at 6 p.m.
Saturday — STC vs. Kearney Catholic, 10:30 a.m.; vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 1 p.m.; placement matches are 3 and 4 p.m.