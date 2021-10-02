Don’t be fooled by Doniphan-Trumbull’s 1-5 football record.
The Cardinals played toe-to-toe with state-ranked Hastings St. Cecilia in the second half and came close to pulling off an upset victory over the Bluehawks.
After trailing 33-8 at halftime, D-T came out in the second half with a lot of determination and inspiration. But the Bluehawks hung on to capture a 39-28 win Friday at Duncan Field.
“It became a fight. It became a dog fight in the second half,” said STC coach Clint Head, who saw his Class C-2 No. 6 Bluehawks improve to 5-1 and extend their win streak to five.
D-T cut St. Cecilia’s big halftime lead down to 11 points. D-T did that by scoring two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter and another TD in the fourth quarter.
STC preserved the win with ball control down the stretch.
“The second half, I was not surprised with (D-T’s) kids. That’s how they fight. That’s how their program is. That’s how those coaches are. That’s why it is a rivalry game,” Head said.
The Cardinals’ second-half rally saw D-T outscore St. Cecilia 20-6, including three of the game’s four second-half touchdowns.
A third-quarter passing touchdown from D-T’s Jaden Williams to Myles Sadd whittled STC’s halftime advantage to 33-14. Three minutes later, Blake Detamore burst loose with a 40-yard touchdown run. Detamore also registered an one-yard TD run halfway into the fourth quarter.
STC cushioned its lead to 39-22 early in the fourth quarter on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Carson Kudlacek to Hayden Demuth.
D-T coach Jordan Conner said his team didn’t change its game plan much in the second half. The Cardinals just executed better.
“The way things played out for us in the second half was a lot of how we expected things to play out in the first half,” D-T coach Jordan Conner said. “Things really started clicking for us in the third and fourth quarter.
“It was a ton of fun. The second half was awesome. We started executing the things that we needed. We just ran out of time. I wish we could have had another 12 minutes. We would have kept playing if they would have let us.”
The first quarter was a hard-fought battle, with STC scoring that stanza’s only touchdown — a three-yard run by Will Shaw. D-T followed up with a 10-yard run by Williams.
But STC caught fire in the second quarter, scoring four unanswered touchdowns. Garrett Parr tallied two TDs, one from 21-yards out and the other from 24 yards.
Kudlacek put STC ahead 26-8 with a second-quarter touchdown plunge from two yards away. St. Cecilia added one more TD in the second quarter. Kudlacek threw a four-yard scoring pass to Cooper Butler as the first-half time expired.
“I was really surprised at the way the game started out. We went down and punched. Then they came back and punched right at us. When the score was 8-6, I thought this was the way it was going to be all night,” Head said. “I knew they were going to come back out. I told our kids that. I don’t think we came out with the same fire in the second half. And they made some really good plays. They’ve got some really good players. Jaden Williams does a really good job with that offense. And Sadd can score on any play, then they’ve got Detamore in the backfield.”
“We’ve got some things to work on. Part of their passing game is some of those kids are good athletes. We’ve got good athletes. We just got a lot of work to do.”
DT (1-5)...................0 8 14 6 — 28
STC (5-1).................6 27 0 6 — 39
STC — Will Shaw 3 run (kick blocked)
DT — Jaden Williams 10 run (pass from Myles Sadd to Kaedan Detamore
STC — Garrett Parr 21 run (Carson Kudlacek kick)
STC — Parr 24 run (Kudlacek kick)
STC — Kudlacek 2 run (kick fail)
STC — Cooper Butler 4 pass from Kudlacek (Kudlacek kick)
DT — Myles Sadd 27 pass from Williams (pass fail)
DT — Blake Detamore 40 run (pass)
STC — Hayden Demuth 31 pass from Kudlacek (kick fail)
DT — B. Detamore 1 run (pass fail)