SUTTON — Clint Head saw an opportunity to steal momentum and his team executed it to perfection Friday night.
Having just picked up 15 extra yards from a Sutton face mask penalty, Head called out to his quarterback, “Let’s go quick here, be ready.”
St. Cecilia’s Carson Kudlacek settled in the shotgun, received the snap, and drilled Cooper Butler on the run for a 40-yard score.
But that wasn’t all.
The Bluehawks (4-1) doubled down with a “Philly Special,” the play that won the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII in 2018.
The double reverse pass left the hands of Butler and landed in Kudlacek’s for the 14-14 tie.
“We do some fun things on Thursdays,” Head said with a smile. “We were like, ‘You know what? We don’t motion a lot, let’s do it.’ Everyone thinks we’re going to pitch to Cooper and run around the end. And Carson can catch; he’s always begging for the ball. So, we threw him one!”
St. Cecilia took total control from there, forcing a three-and-out and scoring on its next drive. Again it was Butler, who this time caught a 11-yard pass from his junior quarterback.
It was the game-winner. Class C-2 No. 6 St. Cecilia 21, Sutton 14.
“You’ve got to come over here and give everything you’ve got in your gut to be able to play with them,” said Head, whose team beat the Mustangs for the first time in six years. “I couldn’t be prouder of our kids tonight. I really thought they just laid it out there and they just played as hard as the could play. They took a step forward from a maturity standpoint.”
Butler caught six passes for 102 yards; Kudlacek threw for 150 and rushed for 41. Senior running back Garrett Parr toted 20 times for 123 yards.
“Big win,” Butler said. “Six years it has been. It feels great.”
Butler, the quarterback’s favorite target on the night, should have had three touchdowns, but an 18-yard reception at the goal line in the second quarter was ruled down at the 1 with no official manning the line to see the ball break the plane.
Halftime: Sutton leads No. 6 St. Cecilia 7-6. Bluehawks missed extra point after Carson Kudlacek’s 1-yard punch with :47 left in Q2. Prior, looked like he connected with Cooper Butler for an 18-yard score through the air but no official was there to rule. Watch: #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/C18K6ha1l0— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) September 25, 2021
STC scored anyway on the next play — Kudlacek’s 1-yard rushing touchdown — to pull within one point of Sutton, which scored first in the contest.
The Mustangs (2-3) produced seven points on their first drive, capping it with a seven-yard punch by Paxton Olson. Two plays earlier, Olson had a 55-yarder called back on a hold.
Olson and Sutton opened the second half with a methodical, penalty-aided scoring drive that featured 10 plays and evaporated six-plus minutes off the clock. The senior running back pounded in the score from two yards out for his Mustangs to go up 14-6.
Sutton goes up 14-6 on this run by Paxton Olson. The Mustangs used the first 6:27 of 3Q. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/2Dm2UWt6K9— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) September 25, 2021
Sutton gained 41 yards from St. Cecilia penalties on the drive, which only disguised the Mustangs’ troubles with the ground game.
St. Cecilia’s defense clamped down on Sutton’s powerful backs, limiting four rushers to just 106 yards on 41 carries. Jesse Herndon saw the most success with 13 carries, mostly up the middle, going for 72 yards.
“Unreal,” Head said of his team’s defensive effort. “It’s unbelievable the jobs Coach Kissinger, Coach Butler, Coach Trumble have done with our defense. It’s amazing. We’re getting through gaps and just running through people. Dawson Kissinger made some big plays and so did Braden Rutt, he was fantastic as well.”
Otherwise, Sutton quarterback Myles Jones completed three of five passes for 89 yards — 83 of which went to tight end Nathan Baldwin on receptions of 50 and 33 yards.
“I just thought they executed better than us tonight,” said Sutton coach Steve Ramer. “We as coaches failed to get our kids ready to execute at the level we need to execute. I thought they played with a little more enthusiasm than we did tonight for four quarters. We’ve just got to find a way to find that engine that’s going to fire us a little bit.”
STC (4-1)...................0 6 8 7 — 21
SUT (2-3)..................7 0 7 0 — 14
S — Paxton Olson 7 run (Jonathan Olvera kick)
C — Carson Kudlacek 1 run (Kudlacek kick failed)
S — Olson 2 run (Olvera kick)
C — Kudlacek 40 pass Cooper Butler (Butler pass Kudlacek)
C — Kudlacek 11 pass (Kudlacek kick)
STC SUT
Rushes-Yards 37-170 41-106
Passing yards 150 89
Comp-Att-Int 11-21-0 3-7-1
Total offense 320 195
Rushing — STC, Garrett Parr 20-123, Carson Kudlacek 14-41, Will Shaw 3-6; Sut, Paxton Olson 19-42, Myles Jones 8-(minus) 19, Jesse Herndon 13-72, Caleb Ladehoff 1-11
Passing — STC, Kudlacek 11-21-0 150; Sut, Jones 3-5-0 89, Olson 0-2-1 0
Receiving — STC, Cooper Butler 6-102, Luke Landgren 3-29, Hayden Demuth 2-19; Sut, Nathan Baldwin 2-83, Olson 1-6