RURAL FAIRFIELD — The Class D-1 No. 6 Hastings St. Cecilia Hawkettes used a tough defense Thursday night to hold the Cougars of Sandy Creek to just 27 shot attempts and forced 20 turnovers in their 52-28 victory.
“That continuous motion offense that Sandy Creek runs is just like the man-through drill we worked on all week and we really harped on it and really talked about it,” said Hawkettes head coach Greg Berndt.
“It was just going to be communication on defense, and I thought we did a great job of it.”
The Hawkettes (9-2) forced six turnovers on 11 possessions in the opening quarter to build a 17-4 lead. Freshman Avery Kissinger had three early free throws for the Hawkettes and junior Tatum Krikac added a couple of baskets.
Kissinger and sophomore Lindsey Parr each added a 3-point field goal.
In the second, STC forced four straight turnovers and scored on four straight possessions to take a 28-4 lead. Junior Ryann Sabatka had five early points for the Hawkettes.
Sandy Creek senior McKenzie Bohlen got a basket midway through the quarter followed by a baskets from juniors Karys Lipovsky and Sophie Dane. Kissinger nailed two more treys to give the Hawkettes a 31-10 halftime lead.
“I think we’re getting a lot more confident and just more game experience,” said Berndt of his team's offensive effort. “We keep on seeing different stuff and our girls did a good job of trying to get good shots where we wanted them."
The third quarter was much of the same with the Hawkettes, who forced seven more turnovers and ended the quarter on a 10-2 run.
Down 41-15 with eight minutes to play, the Cougars (2-9) found their rhythm on offense and scored eight early points.
“In the fourth quarter we were able to settle down and play our style of basketball and got some shots because we actually started shooting the ball,” said Sandy Creek head coach Jared Blackwell.
The Cougars shot 12 of their 27 shot attempts in the final quarter and had 13 points.
“Right now being able to not play timid is a huge undertaking for us,” Blackwell said. “The girls are starting to buy in but we still need to get 1% better every day. We need to continue to work and build some confidence and be able to put something together and just compete for four quarters.”
Kissinger led all scorers with 15 points and Sabatka added 13. Emery Vargas was 3-for-3 from beyond the arc for the Hawkettes.
STC (9-2)............17 14 10 11 — 52
SC (2-9)....................4 6 5 13 — 28
Addie Demuth 0-3 0-0 0, Avery Kissinger 4-12 4-6 15, Tatum Krikac 3-6 1-2 7, Abbey Musalek 1-3 3-3 5, Lindsey Parr 1-3 0-0 3, Ryann Sabatka 6-9 1-1 13, Emery Vargas 3-4 0-0 9.
Paige Biltoft 0-1 0-0 0, McKenzie Bohlen 3-4 2-4 8, Sophie Dane 3-4 0-0 6, Emma Fisher 2-5 0-0 5, Taylor Jarosik 0-2 0-0 0, Karys Lipovsky 1-2 0-2 2, Ella Martin 2-5 1-2 5, Ryleigh Skalka 1-4 0-2 2.
Three-point field goals: St. Cecilia 7-19 (Demote 0-2, Kissinger 3-11, Krikac 0-1, Parr 1-2, Vargas 3-3) Sandy Creek 1-8 (Bohlen 0-1, Dane 0-1, Fisher 1-3, Jarosik 0-2, Martin 0-1).