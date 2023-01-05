RURAL FAIRFIELD — The Class D-1 No. 6 Hastings St. Cecilia Hawkettes used a tough defense Thursday night to hold the Cougars of Sandy Creek to just 27 shot attempts and forced 20 turnovers in their 52-28 victory.

“That continuous motion offense that Sandy Creek runs is just like the man-through drill we worked on all week and we really harped on it and really talked about it,” said Hawkettes head coach Greg Berndt.

0
0
0
0
0