Adams Central used a tough second half, holding the Ord Chanticleers to just 10 points, en route to a 47-37 victory Tuesday night.
The Patriots (12-1) rallied from a 25-27 deficit at halftime and scored 18 points in the third quarter to help pull away.
“Ord had really good energy in the first half, and we didn’t match that very well,” said Patriots head coach Evan Smith. “We settled down in second half and rebounded a lot better and took care of the turnover situation.”
The Chanticleers (11-4) scored off the opening tip on a layup by freshman Claire Cargill before Patriots senior Brianna Stroh made back-to-back baskets.
Ord forced three straight turnovers using its press to take a 10-4 lead. But, the Patriots scored the next six points all by junior Lauryn Scott to even things at 10.
It was the Chanticleers turn for a run, scoring the next seven points to regain the lead. Scott hit another basket with 16.1 seconds left in the quarter to cut the Chanticleers lead to 17-12.
The Class B No. 6 Patriots outscored the Chanticleers 6-2 in the first two minutes of the second quarter on baskets by seniors Stroh, Rachel Goodon and Libby Trausch to make it a one-point game.
The rest of the quarter was a back and forth battle with the Chanticleers taking a narrow 27-25 lead heading into halftime.
The Patriots came out of the locker room ready to play, going on an 8-0 run to start the second half for a 33-27 lead.
“We just kind of settled down and did some of the things that we hard worked on and got the ball up the floor,” Smith said. “We were able to get some easy looks because Ord was pressing so hard in the second half.”
The Patriots held the Chanticleers to just five points in the third quarter while taking a 43-32 lead to the fourth.
Trausch and Goodon each got another basket for the Patriots in the final quarter to give them a 47-34 lead with 3:36 left to play.
Chanticleers junior Kaidence Wilson finished an old-fashioned, three-point play with 17.5 second left to make the final score 47-37 in favor of the Patriots.
“Our composure is a big thing and the girls have played in so many big games and they just understood that we didn’t play anything like we should have in the first half,” Smith said. “We did a lot of really good things tonight, we pushed the ball well, had a good inside game and had some girls knock down some shots from the outside.
“It was good to see our defense carry over to the offensive end.”
Goodon finished with 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Patriots, and Scott chipped in 12 points and had nine rebounds, as well.
Nikie Nelson had 12 points and nine boards for the Chanticleers.
Ord.................17 10 5 5 — 37
AC.................12 13 18 4 — 47
Ord (37)
Claire Cargill 3-6 0-0 6, Brittany Deden 0-0 1-2 1, Maggie Fischer 0-4 0-0 0, Morgan Holm 0-2 0-0 0, Ali Miller 0-7 0-0 0, Nikie Nelson 2-19 8-11 12, Marin Reilly 2-4 0-0 4, Lexi Vancura 1-2 0-0 3, Kaidence Wilson 3-6 2-4 9, Makayla Wray 1-3 0-0 2.
Adams Central (47)
Rachel Goodon 5-9 3-4 13, Kylie Lancaster 0-1 0-0 0, Briley Nienhueser 0-1 0-0 0, Lauryn Scott 6-9 0-0 12, Megyn Scott 2-2 0-1 4, Abby Stroh 0-1 0-0 0, Brianna Stroh 3-5 0-0 6, Libby Trausch 4-17 0-0 9, Gracie Weichman 1-2 0-2 3.
Three-point field goals: Ord 1-20 (Cargill 0-2, Fischer 0-2, Miller 0-4, Nelson 0-4, Reilly 0-2, Vancura 1-1, Wilson 0-2, Wray 0-2) Adams Central 2-9 (Lancaster 0-1, Nienhueser 0-1, Trausch 1-5, Weichman 1-2).