GRAND ISLAND — Even teams that are 12-1 on the year have games where something is just a little off. The timing on passes is just half a step off, or the shots are just a little too short. The really good teams find a way to win, even when they’re a little out of sync.
That’s what the Adams Central girls basketball team was able to do Friday night against Northwest. The Patriots turned the ball over seven times in the first quarter, but the sixth-ranked team in Class B still put together enough perseverance to grind out a 56-43 win over the Vikings on Friday.
“Northwest is notoriously a good basketball team, and they know how to compete and battle. I think they did that (Friday),” said AC head coach Evan Smith. “They really matched what we were trying to do and they did some good things. We had to find a way to win, and our girls did a good job of that, just hanging in there and making our free throws down the stretch. Just doing all the little things we needed to do to finish the game out.”
For the first three quarters of the game, Adams Central was starting off each frame with a run to start to separate itself from Northwest. But the Patriots failed to put away the Vikings, missing our on opportunities to turn a nice lead into a comfortable advantage. One way or another, Northwest continued to claw its way back into the game.
“I didn’t think we were locked in for 8 minutes each quarter; we kind of took a break for a minute in the middle of each quarter,” Smith said. “That’s when those 8-10-point leads turn into 16-point leads. We have to do a better job of that. It doesn’t get any easier going forward, so we have to be locked in for all four quarters and all 32 minutes.”
AC senior Libby Trausch was on her game from the tipoff and came up with big plays down the stretch to help seal the victory for Adams Central.
Trausch scored eight of the Patriots’ 11 points in the first quarter, and she added at least one field goal in each of the remaining three periods. In the fourth quarter, she sunk 7-of-8 free throws to put the Vikings away and clinch the win.
“I thought she did a good job of managing things and getting big buckets when we needed them,” the AC coach said. “She’s been a leader for us all season long. We expect that from her and she expects that from herself.”
Trausch led all scorers with 25 points; she also hauled in five rebounds and facilitated the rock to her teammates, especially in the second quarter. During those eight minutes, six different Patriots found the bottom of the net with field goals, led by Rachel Goodon and Lauryn Scott, who tallied four points each in the frame.
In all, Adams Central had nine players crack the scoring column; Smith said having that type of depth makes the Patriots tough to defend.
“Balance has been a big part of our offense this year,” he said. “When you have kids that can score from a lot of different places, it just makes life a lot easier for everyone on our end.”
Goodon finished with eight points while Scott tallied six. Goodon also led the team with six rebounds, as Adams Central won the battle of the boards 29-24.
Reba Mader and Rylie Rice each led the Vikings with 14 points apiece. In the second quarter, Rice recorded a bucket that put her over the 1,000-point mark for her career.
Adams Central is now 13-1 on the season and winner of seven straight. The Patriots will have to put together a more complete game Saturday, when they take on Class C-1 No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic. That game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
“They’re a strong, physical team, and they’re going to be big,” Smith said of GICC. “It’s going to be a different kind of matchup than (Friday’s). We had a size advantage, and I think for the first time all year, our opponent will have a size advantage against us (Saturday). We’ll have to be able to hit some shots. They’re going to clog up the paint and do things defensively against us that will make it hard to score. We’ll have to hit some shots on the outside and play good defense.”
AC (13-1)...........11 16 10 19 — 56
Northwest ..........8 13 10 12 — 43
AC (56)
Gracie Weichman 0-4 2-2 2, Brianna Stroh 2-2 0-0 4, Abby Stroh 1-2 0-0 2, Megyn Scott 1-2 2-3 5, Kylie Lancaster 1-1 0-0 2, Rachel Goodon 4-11 0-1 8, Libby Trausch 7-15 7-8 25, Lauryn Scott 3-5 0-0 6, Briley Niehnueser 1-5 0-0 2. Totals: 20-47 12-14 56.
NW (43)
Avyn Urbanski 2-12 2-3 6, Reba Mader 4-7 4-6 14, Kamrynn Mings 0-0 0-0 0, Rylie Rice 5-13 2-4 14, Kyla Sybrandts 1-2 0-1 2, Kinzi Havranek 1-3 1-2 3, Madison Cushing 2-7 0-0 4. Totals: 15-44 9-16 43.