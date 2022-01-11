Three Adams Central girls scored in bunches Tuesday, leading the Patriots to a 46-35 win over visiting Holdrege.
Lauryn Scott drilled home back-to-back bombs in the first quarter. Rachel Goodon powered in two consecutive baskets near the rim late in the second quarter. Libby Trausch reeled off a cluster of six unanswered points in the final period.
Together, along with the other Patriots who saw action, they helped Class B No. 6 Adams Central improve its record to 10-1.
“Rachel, Libby and Lauryn found ways to get to the rim or score when we needed to,” said Adams Central coach Evan Smith. “Those little runs are huge, especially when it is going to be a defensive battle.”
AC led all but the opening minute. The Patriots grabbed the advantage for good when Goodon connected for an old-fashioned three-point play. She closed with 11 points.
Scott found her three-point shooting range when teammates had a difficult time from long distance. Her back-to-back treys boosted AC to a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter.
“Holdrege does a good job of defending the basket really well. They make you shoot outside shots. And we didn’t shoot particularly well from the three-point line,” Smith said. “But when Rachel had some one-on-one isolation stuff, she was able to get to the rim and probably one of her better nights finishing. I thought our girls did a nice job finishing when we could around the rim, and Lauryn hit a couple of big threes.”
Trausch topped all AC scorers with 13 points. When she constructed her solo six-point run in the fourth quarter, the Patriots took a 44-28 bulge. It was AC’s biggest lead.
After a 14-point lead at halftime, Adams Central enjoyed that point spread twice more in the third quarter. The Patriots led by 16 points a couple of times in the last period.
Late in the contest AC went into its passing offense to run down the clock.
“Our third quarter has kind of been our problem all year. I felt like we did a nice job hanging in there. The fourth quarter we were able to stretch it out. We didn’t have to push the issue so much and ran some clock off,” Smith said.
Holdrege had two girls in double figures. Mallory Pfeifer scored a game-high 16 points. McKenna Ortgiesen registered 10.
The Patriots’ next game is Friday at Grand Island Northwest.
“They’ve got a lot of really good guards. We are going to have to take advantage of our size inside. It should be a fun one,” Smith said.
One of those taller AC girls Smith was referring to was Goodon, listed on the roster at 6 foot, 3 inches.
“We try to keep her in the paint as much as we can. She creates a lot of problems for people when they try to get inside,” Smith said.
Holdrege (5-7)........10 4 12 9 — 35
AC (10-1)..............16 12 10 8 — 46
Holdrege (35)
Avery Hurlbert 7, Brooklyn Berney 2, Mallory Pfeifer 16, McKenna Ortgiesen 10.
Adams Central (46)
Gracie Weichman 3, Briley Nienhueser 2, Abby Stroh 2, Libby Trausch 13, Megan Scott 2, Kylie Lancaster 5, Lauryn Scott 8, Rachel Goodon 11.