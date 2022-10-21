RED CLOUD — Ben Ely made sure Red Cloud rode into the Class D-6 playoffs with plenty of momentum as the senior back scored six touchdowns in the Warriors' 56-14 win over Franklin Friday night.
The sixth-ranked Warriors (7-1) will give the postseason another go after they were ousted in the first round last year against Pawnee City.
"We were all fired up last year as the No. 4 seed and Pawnee City came in and knocked us off and we knew that was a tough draw," said Red Cloud head coach Jason Heldt. "The idea is we have to come out and get after whoever comes here and hopefully play good ball."
The Warriors offense was clicking on all cylinders Friday with Ely as the centerpiece. Red Cloud scored on all seven of its possessions in the first half. Ely scored five of his six touchdowns.
He had four scoring runs, which came from 17, 66, 46 and 47 yards out. Ely also caught a touchdown pass as time expired in the half from quarterback Gage Ely. The 48-yard strike to his older brother essentially iced the win for the hometown Warriors. Red Cloud led the Flyers 50-7 at the half.
Gage Ely had three passing touchdowns on the night. The other two went to Caden Frey for a combined 36 yards.
"Caden made some big catches tonight. For him to use his height to go up and get the ball... if you can get the ball high, he is very tough to cover," Heldt said.
"Ben was really tough to tackle tonight. I thought we were blocking pretty well. We know that Ben is going to touch the ball. Our senior class has had a heck of a career and we finished off a good game to close out the regular season."
Red Cloud forced the Flyers to punt the ball on its first possession of the game, then forced five turnovers in the game.
"I thought that defensively we did a good job of shorting things up. Of course, we gave up a couple of big plays, which is six-man football," Heldt said.
Franklin's first score came in the second quarter when Miles Cleveland housed a 37-yard touchdown run. Cleveland added another TD through the air on a 3-yard pass to Matt Ayers.
"Miles is a one tough football player," said Heldt. "He runs hard and he is a very strong kid. I told the kids that he is playing his last game and he is going to give a great effort. And he ran the ball hard."
Franklin (3-5)...................0 7 7 0— 14
Red Cloud (7-1).............22 28 6 0— 56
RC —Ben Ely 17 rush (conversion good)
RC — Ely 66 rush (conversion good)
RC — Ely 46 rush (conversion failed)
RC — Gage Ely to Caden Frey 23 yard (conversion good)
RC — Ely 47 rush (conversion failed)
F — Miles Cleveland 37 rush (conversion good)
RC — G. Ely to Frey 13 yard (conversion failed)
RC — Ely 42 rush (conversion failed)