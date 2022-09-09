Adams Central’s football team finally got to show its stuff in front of the home crowd Friday. And the fans liked what they saw.
The Patriots, supported by a hungry defense and an explosive offense, rolled to a 43-0 win over Gothenburg. The big triumph came following two straight road wins to open the season.
AC travels again the next two Fridays before returning to the confines of the Patriots’ home turf.
“It is really, really nice,” said AC coach Shawn Mulligan about playing at home. “I think the kids really enjoy performing in front of their classmates and their families.”
Their classmates and families certainly must have enjoyed the game, as Adams Central (3-0) dominated from the get-go.
The Patriots scored three touchdowns in the first half, followed by three more after halftime. AC’s defense kept the Swedes from getting anywhere near scoring. Gothenburg (0-3) reached inside the Patriots’ 30 yard line just once.
Adams Central played about equally well on both sides of the ball. Mulligan praised the efforts of his squad’s offense and defense.
“Our offensive line was fantastic tonight. Our running backs were running with the ball five yards down field before they were even touched, Mulligan said.
AC’s running back tandem of Hyatt Collins and Nick Conant combined for more than 200 yards on the ground.
Collins played the role of work horse, plowing through the line for about five yards a carry. Conant acted the part of the quarter horse, outracing Gothenburg defenders.
Among Conant’s longest runs from scrimmage was a 37-yard explosion in the first quarter and a 33-yarder early in the second quarter.
The Patriot running game clicked on all cylinders, sparked by Collins’ 124 ground yards on 17 carries. Conant ran for 139 yards on 12 totes.
Collins’ 29-yard touchdown was his longest run of the game. He rambled for a 25-yard run in the fourth quarter.
“Both are talented young men. It is nice to have a fresh running back in the game. I thought Hyatt ran really strong as the game went on. Nick is very elusive,” Mulligan said.
Collins registered four running touchdowns. Conant scored a touchdown on a seven-yard run. He also hauled down a couple of screen passes that went for chunks of yardage.
On defense, the stalwart Patriots gave up fewer than 200 yards and allowed Gothenburg only three first downs before halftime. The Swedes’ longest offensive play was a 22-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.
“Defensively we play with a lot of energy. Offensively we are very cerebral. Guys play with a lot of passion and heart. And it is contagious,” Milligan said.
That type of defense stood out when the Patriots blocked a Gothenburg punt in the second quarter and recovered a fumble late in the game.
Gothenburg relinquished the ball on down four times. The Swedes had to punt every other time they had the pigskin.
AC’s special teams played well, especially on extra points.
Kaleb Wahlmeier made all four of his conversion kicks. Jerod Johnson also successfully legged a conversion kick.
Wahlmeier displayed some wheels when he joined the fourth-quarter offensive unit. He out-hustled Gothenburg defenders for a 50-yard gallop.
Among the longer pass plays the Patriots uncorked was a 29-yard reception by Jack Trausch thrown by quarterback Sam Dierks.
Mulligan made an assessment of his team’s performance through three games.
“The kids have gotten better each and every week. I am very pleased with where they are at,” Mulligan said.
GOTH (0-3)...................0 0 0 0 — 0
AC (3-0)...............7 15 7 14 — 43
AC — Hyatt Collins 7 run (Kaleb Wahlmeier kick)
AC — Collins 5 run (Wahlmeier kick)
AC — Nick Conant 7 run (Jayden Teichmeier pass to Conant)
AC — Collins 29 run (Wahlmeier kick)
AC — Collins 25 run (Jerod Johnson kick)
AC — Johnson 3 run (Wahlmeier kick)