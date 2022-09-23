CENTRAL CITY — Adams Central was inches away from a 4-1 record Friday night.
Sam Dierks floated a pass into the end zone with 3:19 left in the fourth quarter that came close to being intercepted.
How close?
“It went right through his hands,” said AC running back Hyatt Collins, who was on the receiving end of the game-winning score that lifted the Patriots to a 30-27 victory over Central City.
AC coach Shawn Mulligan, who called the play, didn’t know if Collins would hang on with his line of sight interrupted.
“Hyatt did a great job with his concentration,” said Mulligan. “I honestly thought he was going to drop it, but he basket caught it and rolled in the end zone, so that’s a good thing.”
That catch proved to be the biggest offensively for Adams Central, which handed Central City (3-2) its second loss.
Jayden Teichmeier had two catches defensively for the Patriots to help them improve to 5-0.
Teichmeier picked off Dylan Pfeifer at the Bison 40 in the third quarter and AC converted a go-ahead touchdown with three runs covering 36 yards by Nick Conant.
Teichmeier’s second interception halted Central City’s attempt at a game-tying or winning drive.
“He’s a dude,” Collins said of his teammate. “He’s just freaky athletic.”
Adams Central’s defense gave up the most points it had all season to a dynamic Central City offense.
Quarterback Derek Pfeifer threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns and added 58 yards on the ground.
Pfeifer completed his first 11 passes and finished 18-for-25 with two interceptions.
Dylan Pfeifer, though, turned out to be Friday night's star for the Bison. He had a six-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to put the home team up 13-6 and then returned a kickoff in the third quarter 93 yards for a touchdown.
"Kudos to them for executing really well on that," said Mulligan, whose team scored just seconds prior. "It was just an ebb and flow game. Our kids never gave up and continued to battle."
A holding penalty at the Central City 1 in the second quarter negated what would have been Collins' second touchdown and either tied the game or boosted AC ahead by one going into half.
That was the biggest difference in the game to that point as the Patriots settled for a field goal by Kaleb Wahlmeier.
That 27-yarder proved to be the difference in the final score.
"Very easily could have gone the other way," Mulligan said, "but tonight Adams Central was the better football team and I'm very happy for our kids and our school."
Collins capped the Patriots' first possession with a 15-yard touchdown. Central City answered with a 18-play drive that ended with a 5-yard pass from Derek Pfeifer to Ashton Gragg. A pass interference call went against AC on that drive when both players appeared to trip over the other.
The Patriots trailed at halftime for the first time all season. They came out and scored twice in the third quarter.
Central City's answers were the kick return and a 36-yard pass from Pfeifer to Gragg, his favorite target who caught nine passes for 105 yards.
"We came out, we stuck together and we earned this win," Teichmeier said.
Adams Central (5-0)……………6 3 14 7 — 30
Central City (3-2)…………………013 6 8 — 27
AC — Hyatt Collins 15 run (kick failed)
CC — Ashton Gragg 5 pass from Derek Pfeifer (Dylan Pfeifer kick)
CC — Dylan Pfeifer 6 run (kick failed)
AC — Kaleb Wasmeier 27 FG
AC — Collins 2 run (Wahlmeier kick)
AC — Nick Conant 2 run (Wahlmeier kick)
CC — Dylan Pfeifer 93 kick return
CC — Gragg 36 pass from Derek Pfeifer (Tyler Carroll run)
AC — Collins 16 pass from Sam Dierks (Wahlmeier kick)