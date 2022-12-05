If nothing else after opening weekend of the basketball season, Ryan Ohnoutka’s St. Cecilia boys team should be battle-tested.
After dropping the season opener by a point on Thursday at Scotus Central Catholic, the Class C-2 No. 7 Bluehawks fell to Bishop Neumann 45-43 in overtime Saturday evening at Chapman Gymnasium.
“Two tough ones,” Ohnoutka said. “We know with our schedule, it really tests your toughness. We asked our kids to step it up in that area after the Scotus game; we felt like there was some 50-50 plays we could have gotten.
“I was happy with our guys and how we played in getting tougher on both ends of the floor (Saturday).”
St. Cecilia had every opportunity to fend off the Cavaliers (2-0), who had an advantage in overall size, but failed to ice the game with free throws in both the fourth quarter and the extra frame.
The ‘Hawks (0-2) finished 12-of-21 from the charity stripe — 7-of-11 in the final eight minutes of the game.
Trailing with three minutes left, STC missed the front end of a pair of 1-and-1 chances to take control.
After Cooper Butler made both of his free throws with 1:21 remaining, the Bluehawks were gifted a miss at the line by Neumann’s Conor Schutt, who made his second and pushed the game an extra period.
Schutt opened overtime with a pair of free throws and added a basket later to finish with 11 points.
The dagger for Neumann came via a 3-pointer by Jack Johnson with 1:45 left.
Braxton Wiles pulled STC within a point with 20 seconds to go and Neumann remained within reach with a 1-for-2 trip in the bonus, but the Cavaliers had the Bluehawks’ final possession well-defended.
Wiles was the hero of the game for St. Cecilia. The 6-foot-2 junior post was key in picking apart Neumann’s 1-3-1 zone defense, scoring a game-high 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting.
He had baskets in critical moments, including an and-one in overtime after STC faced its largest deficit of the night at four points.
“Braxton is a good player inside,” Ohnoutka said. “He’s got great feet and great hands; that’s what makes him a good player. We were able to get it inside, get some good looks. And if you want to win ballgames, you’ve got to win inside.”
That’s where Neumann went in the second half, feeding the 6-foot-6 Schutt, who scored nine points after halftime.
“He’s an athlete,” Ohnoutka said of the 6-foot-6 Schutt. “In Class C, that’s a really good athlete right there, and it’s tough to stop him for four quarters, but I thought out guys did everything they could and played team defense.”
Turner Ahrens gave the Cavs a jolt early with a trio of 3-pointers in the first half. He posted a team-high 12 points on the night.
STC’s Carson Kudlacek hit three treys for his nine points. All six of Butler’s points came at the free throw line.
The Bluehawks didn’t register a field goal in the final 12 minutes of regulation.
B. Neumann (2-0).....................9 11 13 4 8 — 45
St. Cecilia (0-2).........................9 13 10 5 6 — 43
Bishop Neumann (45)
Turner Ahrens 4-6 0-1 12, Luke Meis 0-7 0-0 0, Aaron Spicka 2-3 0-2 4, Kanon Cada 3-4 3-5 9, Conor Schutt 2-6 7-8 11, Jack Johnson 1-3 2-2 5, Henry Stuhr 2-3 0-0 4, Jacob Rezac 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-32 12-118 45.
St. Cecilia (43)
Jenson Anderson 0-0 2-4 2, Cooper Butler 0-2 6-8 6, Hayden Demuth 1-6 1-2 3,, Carson Kudlacek 3-5 0-2 9, Grant Rossow 2-2 0-0 4, Quinn Rosno 1-2 0-0 3, Braxton Wiles 7-9 2-3 16, Quinn Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Graham Daly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-28 12-21 43.
Three-point goals—BN 5-16 (Ahrens 4-6, Meis 0-7, Johnson 11-2, Stuhr 0-1); STC 3-12 (Butler 0-1, Kudlacek 3-5, Demuth 0-3, Rosno 0-1, Stewart 0-2). Rebounds: BN 17 (Cada 7); STC 19 (Demuth 4). Turnovers: BN 8; STC 10.