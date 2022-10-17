SUTTON — Fresh off securing the Centennial invite title, top-seeded Sutton kept it rolling in the second round of the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament Monday night.
Sutton (21-4) hosted and swept Milford 25-19, 25-20 inside the Dome. The Eagles (14-15) defeated Sandy Creek in straight sets earlier in the night in a play-in game.
Following their first-round bye, the Class C-2 No. 7 Fillies showed no rust. Junior outside hitter Lily McCroden had 10 kills for the Fillies in the win and setter Kennedy Perrien finished with 19 assists. Libero Reagan Robinson served up four aces in the match.
After playing just three matches in October prior to the weekend in Utica, Sutton coach Shelli Mohnike said her team is still in good shape.
“We haven’t had a lot of games in the last couple of weeks so I thought we came out and played pretty well,” said Mohnike. “We played a clean game and took care of things on our end tonight.”
The Fillies set the tone early as Perrien connected with senior Alivia Huxoll on a powerful kill from the middle on the first play of the game.
Both teams were effective early with the Fillies tallying seven kills and the Eagles getting five to start the game. Down 8-4 early, Milford freshman Kylie Jakub served three aces in a 6-0 run to give her team a two-point advantage.
Sutton sophomore Jacee Haight responded with a pair of ace serves to give the Fillies a 14-13 lead. Huxoll nailed a kill and followed it with a block, shifting the momentum fully back to the Fillies. Robinson served three straight of her four ace serves late in set one to make it 24-19 in favor of the Fillies. Then Perrien found junior Carly Skalka for a kill to give the Fillies the opening victory.
“I thought we served really well tonight and got that going early in set one,” Mohnike said. “It’s always something we focus on; we want to take the other team out of their rhythm with our serves.”
Robinson started set two with another ace for the Fillies, who head to Milford for the rest of the tournament.
McCroden got two early kills and Huxoll and Haight each had a block for the Fillies as they built a 12-9 lead. McCroden nailed four late kills and Perrien added an ace giving the Fillies a 24-15 advantage.
The Eagles gained some momentum late, scoring five straight points in a stretch that included two kills from senior Tennacee Crumrine in the run. But a serve out of bounds for the Eagles ended their run and gave at the Fillies a 25-20 win to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.
Sutton will play at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Centennial, which they beat in four sets earlier in the season.
“I think we are playing pretty well right now which is where we want to be in post-season,” said Mohnike. “This tournament kind of sets up where our subdistricts will be since they are all conference teams. We have a really tough conference, but I like how we looked tonight and I’m confident going into tomorrow’s matches.”
Centennial def. Superior, 25-20, 18-25, 26-24 (2-1)
Milford def. Sandy Creek, 25-15, 25-17 (2-0)
David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-22 (2-0)
Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-18 (2-0)
Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-22, 25-15 (2-0)
Fairbury def. David City, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19 (2-1)
Tuesday semifinals at Milford
Thayer Central vs. Fairbury, 5 p.m.
Sutton vs. Centennial, 5 p.m.