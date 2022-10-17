SUTTON — Fresh off securing the Centennial invite title, top-seeded Sutton kept it rolling in the second round of the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament Monday night.

Sutton (21-4) hosted and swept Milford 25-19, 25-20 inside the Dome. The Eagles (14-15) defeated Sandy Creek in straight sets earlier in the night in a play-in game.

