Hastings High found itself tied with Aurora late Tuesday, but got just enough help from the Huskies to eke out a 7-4 victory to sweep a triangular hosted at Smith Softball Complex.
The Class B No. 7 Tigers (9-6) rebounded from a loss suffered over the long weekend, putting on a 13-hit, 13-run performance in Tuesday’s opener.
HHS scored seven runs in the second inning, answering for a sluggish start in the circle that staked the Haymakers to a 3-0 cushion out of the gate.
Brooke Ochsner began the climb back for the Tigers with a two-run home run and Macie Wolever joined her over the fence later in the frame on a shot that put the home team up 6-3.
Wolever hit a second bomb in the fateful fifth that sent Cozad packing. Carlie Muhlbach zipped the Haymakers’ bags with a two-run walk-off that activated the mercy rule.
Sammy Schmidt also homered in the contest, leading off the fourth with a solo shot that grew the lead to 8-4.
Madi Wenzl was the winning pitcher in the game, having struck out seven Cozad hitters and working around 11 hits.
Schmidt got Hastings off to a good start in the nightcap, slugging a solo shot to center field. The Tigers added a pair of runs in the second on a sacrifice bunt and an error.
But the Huskies took the lead in the fifth on a pair of Hastings miscues.
Muhlbach evened it out for the Tigers in the next frame, singling in Emma Synek to make it 4-4.
Back-to-back singles in the sixth by Synek and Wolever made up the difference in the final score.
Alyssa Breckner struck out nine Huskies and was charged with just one earned run.
Cozad...............................301 00x x — 4 11 2
Hastings.........................070 24x x — 13 13 1
W — Madi Wenzl. L — Greeley Cargill.
2B — C, Cargill. H, Sammy Schmidt, Emma Synek, Emma Landgren 2.
HR — H, Schmidt, Carlie Muhlbach, Brooke Ochsner, Macie Wolever 2.
Aurora................................000 130 0 — 4 8 5
Hastings (9-6)....................120 013 x — 7 6 4
W — Alyssa Breckner. L — Eva Fahrnbruch.