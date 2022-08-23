GRAND ISLAND — Twenty-five runs on 29 hits.
That sums up Hastings High’s night at the plate against Class A Grand Island Senior High at Veterans Sports Complex.
The preseason No. 7 Tigers broke out the bats in a doubleheader sweep and bounced back from their first loss suffered on Saturday against No. 4 Beatrice.
Hastings (6-1) took game one 7-3 and the nightcap turned into a rout, finishing at 18-2 late Tuesday.
Carlie Muhlbach led a 12-hit attack in game one, going 3-for-4 and driving in three runs. Her two-run single put Hastings on the board in the top of the first as she plated Sammy Schmidt and Emma Landgren.
Muhlbach added singles in the third and seventh, but her third RBI came on a groundout in the fourth.
Emma Synek drove in a pair of runs on two hits and Macie Wolever recorded a pair of singles from the leadoff spot as Alyssa Breckner threw a complete game in the circle.
Breckner struck out seven Islanders and scattered 11 hits on 115 pitches.
The Tigers poured 10 hits on GISH starter Braelyn Sindelar, who lasted four innings and struck out three.
GISH scored single runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings. Sindelar, Mya Gawrych and Keira Wolfe each had a RBI.
The Tigers seemed poised for a short night leading 9-0 after 2 1/2 innings in the nightcap, but GISH wasn’t ready to fold.
The Islanders, even trailing 18-2 at one point, avoided the mercy rule.
Until the fifth.
Hastings held on for an 18-8 win to complete the sweep.
Brooke Ochsner and Sammy Schmidt had three hits apiece and combined to drive in five runs. Muhlbach doubled and tripled to drive in three runs. Carly Davis and Wolever each had two RBI.
Sophomore Madi Wenzl pitched for all but one out to earn the win. McKenzie Nollette finished off the win.
Gawrych and Wolfe both doubled for GISH (0-6).
Game one
HHS.................212 200 0 — 7 12 3
GISH................010 011 0 — 3 11 3
W — Alyssa Breckner. L — Braelyn Sindelar.
2B — G, Mya Gawrych, Adriana Cabello.
3B — H, McKenzie Nollette.
Game two
HHS (4-1).......252 9-x x — 18 17 1
GISH (0-6).........002 6-x x — 8 7 2
W — Madi Wenzl. L — Adriana Cabello.
2B — H, Sammy Schmidt, Carlie Muhlbach. G, Mya Gawrych, Keira Wolfe.
3B — H, Carlie Muhlbach, Brooke Ochsner.