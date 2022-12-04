COZAD — Hastings, the seventh-ranked tournament team in Class B, won the Cozad wrestling invite with a staggering 231 points Saturday, finishing first among 16 teams competing.
Braiden Kort (120 pounds), Tucker Adams (126),, Cameron Brumbaugh (132) and Landon Weidner (160) all won their respective weight classes.
Drake Anderson (138), Jaden Meyer (145) and Elijah Johnson (152) each placed second while Emmet Kelley (106), Zane Thomsen (113), and Logan Clark finished in third place. At 195, Connor Wademan was fourth.
Weidner cruised to the title Saturday, improving to 6-0 on the season with three wins by tech fall and a 16-5 major decision over Cozad's Hayden Russman for the title.
Kort improved to 5-0 with three pins, the fastest of which came in 1 minute, 15 seconds.
Adams registered two pins and two decision victories. Brumbaugh had a pair of pins and a pair of major decisions.
Anderson notched a first-period pin, a 12-8 decision and a 16-6 major decision. Meyer recorded a tech fall and second-period pin at 145. Johnson had two pins at 152.
Kelley went 3-2 on the day with a pair of first-round pins and a decision victory. Thomsen lost his first match but won his final three with two decisions and a pin. Clark won a major decision then lost his semifinal, but finished with a decision and a sudden victory.
Wademan finished 3-2 following a first-round loss. He scored two first-period pins and a decision.
Adams Central finished 15th with 22 points in the team standings. At 120 pounds, Logan Stenka was the team's highest finisher in fifth place. He won his quarterfinal with a second-period pin then lost to Kort in the semifinals. He was pinned in the consolation semifinals before scoring a 10-4 decision win for fifth.
Bladen Blecha (195) finished sixth, his lone win a second-period pin.
More wrestling: Nine Tribland teams competed at the Harvard invite on Saturday. Red Cloud/Blue Hill was the area's top finisher in second place with 114 points. Doniphan-Trumbull placed fourth with 83 1/2.
Carter Auten (126 pounds) and Brooks Armstrong (152) won titles for the Warcats. Both had four pins on the day, including in the championship.
Other champions: D-T's Dakota Gibson (132 pounds); Wilcox-Hildreth's Gavin Patterson (106); Kenesaw's Nick Kuehn (138).
Prep boys basketball
C-2 No. 8 Doniphan-Trumbull 40, St. Paul 26
DONIPHAN — Freshman Jack Poppe poured in 12 of his game-high 19 points for the Cardinals (2-0) in the second half as they outscored St. Paul 16-8.
Five other players scored for D-T led by Ty Bennett's six points.
Crete 72, Hastings 46
CRETE — Landon Hinrichs (13 points) and Aaron Nonneman (12) were in double figures for the Tigers (0-2). Parker Ablott had a team-high four rebounds while Braydon Power dished five assists.
Prep girls basketball
Crete 44, Hastings 41
CRETE — Hastings outshot and out-rebounded Crete, but committed six more turnovers in a second straight loss to begin the season.
The Tigers (0-2) hit 37% from the floor and led by one going to the fourth quarter but were outscored 12-8 across the final eight minutes.
Emma Landgren scored a game-high 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Hastings. MaKenzie Nollette and Emma Synek added eight points apiece.
Crete's Marin Rasgorshek had a team-high 14 points while Mack Steuer and Marli Stones scored nine each and Trinity McMillan added six.
Minden 64, Ogallala 30
MINDEN — Kinsie Land scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Whippets, who opened with a 27-point first quarter.
Minden (2-0) put up another 21 points in the third quarter, leading by 40 heading into the fourth.
Mattie Kamery and Myla Emery split 18 points. Trinity Houchin had seven steals to go with eight points. Sloane Beck added seven points.