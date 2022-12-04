COZAD — Hastings, the seventh-ranked tournament team in Class B, won the Cozad wrestling invite with a staggering 231 points Saturday, finishing first among 16 teams competing.

Braiden Kort (120 pounds), Tucker Adams (126),, Cameron Brumbaugh (132) and Landon Weidner (160) all won their respective weight classes. 

0
0
0
0
0