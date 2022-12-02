DONIPHAN — Kelan Buhr promises his Doniphan-Trumbull team has offensive sets to run. The Cardinals just didn't need them Friday night in their season-opening win over Blue Hill.
An active defense created a transition-heavy offensive effort in a 75-36 victory as D-T handed the Bobcats their second loss in two nights.
"We may not be as quick laterally, but we definitely have a very fast team again," said Buhr. "They push it hard in transition and that's the way they want to play it. They're comfortable that way and it's just the norm."
The Class C-2 preseason No. 8 Cardinals (1-0) scored 27 two-point baskets in the rout, many of which didn't come from half-court offense.
The offense was largely a product of 23 Blue Hill turnovers that led to run-outs or crafty dishes near the rim.
Bobcat coach Jon Coffey called four timeouts in the first half to stop the bleeding.
"We couldn't keep up," said Coffey, whose team fell to Kenesaw at home Thursday night. "They were just the quicker team. We didn't shut down very good, we didn't rebound very good... We tried to play their game and we can't keep up with them. Those guys are quick."
Doniphan-Trumbull exhibited an ability to put up points, with three players finishing in double figures.
Junior Jaden Williams poured in a game-high 23 points and was 9-for-12 from the floor and 5-for-5 at the free throw line. He also pulled down 11 rebounds.
Sophomore Ty Bennett added 11 points and freshman Parker Volk tallied 10.
In total, 10 Cardinals scratched the scoresheet.
"We're extremely blessed to just have kids that are unselfish," Buhr said. "They want to make the right play, they want to make the right pass. They get as much enjoyment out of making a pass as they do making a layup. I give our kids a lot of credit on that."
Jake Bonifas tied Williams' with 23 points in carrying Blue Hill offensively. Often his offensive co-captain, Krae Ockinga was locked down and limited to nine points on a pair of 3-pointers, a contested layup and a free throw.
"We were trying to take away Krae," said Buhr, who had Williams shadow Ockinga all night.
Bonifas' night started without a basket through his first eight attempts. Blue Hill was just 2-of-13 to start and didn't register a field goal until six minutes had expired in the game.
Bonifas made five of his final nine shots and earned a plethora of trips to the charity stripe, where he finished 12-for-17.
"Other guys have to step up and score when some other ones are getting guarded," Coffey said. "We'll get there. It'll take a couple weeks maybe. Maybe not. We're going to practice hard. We've got Alma and St. Cecilia ahead so we can't hang our head. We've got to come back and battle. That's all we can do."
Doniphan-Trumbull is at St. Paul Saturday in its first LouPlatte Conference tilt.
Blue Hill (0-2)..................7 6 14 9 — 36
D-T (1-0)...................20 15 22 18 — 75
Blue Hill (36)
Jake Bonifas 5-17 12-17 23, Krae Ockinga 3-10 1-2 9, Kyle Hubl 0-1 0-0 0, Tate Kosse 1-1 1-1 3, Marcus Utecht 0-3 0-0 0, Ethan Timm 0-2 0-0 0, Evan Schroyer 0-0 0-0 0, Karson Golter 0-1 1-4 1, Jack Centerberry 0-1 0-0 0, Eli Karr 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 9-36 15-25 36.
Doniphan-Trumbull (75)
Jack Poppe 3-8 0-0 7, Kaedan Detamore 4-11 0-1 8, Jack Collinson 2-8 0-0 4, Ty Bennett 5-8 0-0 11, Jaden Williams 9-12 5-5 23, Parker Volk 4-5 1-1 10, Ben VanDiest 1-2 0-0 2, Nate Collinson 3-3 0-0 7, Masin Lang 0-0 2-2 2, Tregan Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Camdyn Beirow 0-1 0-0 0, Jannik Bottner 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 31-60 8-9 75.
Three-point goals—BH 3-10 (Bonifas 1-3, Ockinga 2-6, Timm 0-2); D-T 4-17 (Poppe 1-3, Detamore 0-3, J. Collinson 0-4, Bennett 1-3, Jaden Williams 0-1, Volk 1-1, N. Collinson 1-1, Bottner 1-1). Rebounds—BH 21 (Utecht 9); D-T 38 (Williams 11).