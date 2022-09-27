Hastings High’s softball team concluded its regular season Tuesday by winning both ends of a doubleheader against Kearney.
The victories improved the Tigers’ record to 22-10. Now the team gets ready for post-season playoffs that start next week.
Pairings for district play will be released Thursday by the NSAA. HHS coach Ashley Speak has a good idea about who the Tigers will begin the post season against. And where.
“My guess is we will go to Grand Island Northwest and I think we will see Grand Island Central Catholic first,” Speak said.
In Tuesday’s opener at the Smith Softball Complex, HHS got off to a 3-0 start and closed with an 8-0 shut out.
The Tigers reeled off five runs in the fourth inning to close out the game’s scoring.
“I thought we came out a little bit slow. But we made some adjustments to that pitcher. We started hitting there in the fourth inning,” Speak said. “That’s nice to see. Our bats have been a little flat here down the stretch. Just to get in that groove just before district play is really nice.”
Tiger pitcher Alyssa Breckner stayed in command and finished with seven strikeouts. Only four Kearney runners reached scoring position. The Bearcats stranded five.
“She’s been pitching well. We’ve asked a lot of her these last three games. She’s doing a nice job,” Speak said about Breckner’s pitching. “Getting a first-pitch strike is key for her. She can make the ball move a lot of directions. When she can find that movement early, that’s nice.”
The Tigers totaled eight hits, three of them for extra bases.
Carlie Muhlbach stroked a double in the first inning that drove home Schmidt and Macie Wolever, who each drew a walk.
In the fourth inning, Muhlbach slammed a two-run home run.
“She’s a competitor,” Speak said about Muhlbach. “She’s looking for a base hit every time. It was nice to see that. She’s been struggling a little, so I think that will boost her confidence and carry that into next week.”
Emma Landgren hit a double in the first inning and connected for a single in the third frame. Eleanor Oliver, Grayce Beck and MaKenzie Nollette also earned a single apiece.
Game one
Kearney........................000 00x x — 0 3 1
Hastings......................300 5xx x — 8 7 0
W — Alyssa Breckner. L — Ava Magnani.
2B — H, Carlie Muhlbach, Emma Landren.
HR – H, Muhlbach.
Hastings 14, Kearney 3
In Tuesday’s nightcap, the Tigers produced five runs in the first inning — all they needed, as HHS outscored Kearney 14-3.
Hastings tacked on a pair of runs in the second inning to forge a 7-0 advantage. The Tigers unleashed seven more runs in the bottom of the third.
The Bearcats’ third inning brought about three runs — the only runs Kearney garnered in either game of the double header.
Sam Schmidt led the Tigers in run production in game two. She scored three times. Hadyn Laux tallied twice, as did Macie Wolever, Eleanor Oliver and Brooke Ochsner.
Schmidt came up with a pair of singles in the game shortened to three and a half innings due to the run rule. Ochsner clouted a double and uncorked a single.
The Tiger defense played errorless. Breckner recorded her second win of the day. She struck out the side in order during the second frame.
Game two
KEA (5-28)........003 0xx x — 3 6 0
HAS (22-10)....527 xxx x — 14 8 0
W — Alyssa Breckner. L — Adyn McCaslin.
2B — H, Brooke Ochsner.