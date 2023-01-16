AURORA — After the Hastings boys basketball team beat Lexington in the final game of the 2022 calendar year, head coach Drew Danielson knew his team had an opportunity to go on a run.

That victory was the first of four straight wins going into Monday's game against Class C-1 No. 8 Aurora, as HHS seems to be playing its highest level of basketball of the season, thus far. 

0
0
0
0
0