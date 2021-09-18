It was a game of big plays. Unfortunately for Adams Central, Cozad made more of them.
As a result, the Class C-1 No. 6 Haymakers came into Patriot territory and rode away with an 18-15 win over Class C-1 No. 8 Adams Central Friday.
The biggest play went Cozad’s way and perhaps saved its victory.
The Patriots were knocking on the door for a late lead. At the Haymaker four yard line, a high snap from the center sailed above AC quarterback Jacob Eckhardt’s reach. The mishap allowed Cozad to gain control with 3:55 left and run out the clock.
What made it all the more frustrating for Adams Central is that Hyatt Collins put the Patriots deep into Cozad territory with a 73-yard run to the Haymaker 10 yard line. The high snap came two plays later.
“This was a huge win. That’s a good top 10 Adams Central team that our kids battled,” said Cozad coach Jayce Dueland. “This game sets us up for the rest of the season.”
Cozad’s record now stands at 3-0 while Adams Central slipped to 2-2.
The Patriot players were understandably dejected. But hope will spring again next week as they prepare for another chance to win a football game.
“We are creating too many problems as an entire team. We’ve lost two games because of that. We are going to continue to coach them up and keep on working hard,” said Adams Central coach Shawn Mulligan. “That’s (Cozad) a very good football team. My hat goes off to them.”
Once Cozad stopped the late Patriot threat, the Haymakers put the ball in the hands of their quarterback, Nolan Wetovick. He ran with the ball every play until time expired.
Wetovick, a dual-threat quarterback, closed the game with two rushing touchdowns, 87 rushing yards and 178 more passing.
“We didn’t want to hand the ball off. We gave (Wetovick) the opportunity to keep the ball in his hands and run the clock out,” Dueland said. “He’s an all-around player. Really smart. Understands the game. Knows when to check and get us into a good play.”
The game didn’t take long for big plays to begin.
To begin with, the Patriots drew first blood with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Collins from Eckhardt halfway into the first period. Hyatt’s conversion run gave AC an 8-0 edge.
A Cozad fake punt fooled the AC defense and turned into a 35-yard pass deep into Patriot land. A two-yard shovel pass went for a touchdown with less than a minute to go in the first quarter. The conversion failed and the Patriots clinged to an 8-6 lead.
Adams Central immediately answered with a big play — a 61-yard touchdown pass from Eckardt to Elijah Mulligan. Richard Waldron’s conversion kick gave the Patriots a 15-6 advantage.
But that would be the final time Adams Central scored.
The second quarter saw Cozad cut AC’s lead to 15-12 on a seven-play, 55-yard touchdown march with Wetovick capping the drive with a one-yard TD plunge.
AC mounted a late second-quarter drive covering 70 yards to the Cozad three-yard stripe. That’s where Cozad’s defense buckled down to quell the threat.
“We played bend but don’t break defense,” Dueland said.
Two more huge plays came right after halftime and gave Cozad the lead for good.
On Cozad’s first possession, Wetovick unloaded a 44-yard bomb that placed the Haymakers at the AC 19. On the next play, Wetovick broke open for a 35-yard touchdown gallop. Cozad owned an 18-15 lead as the extra- point kick failed.
Cozad stuffed AC’s next possession with an interception near midfield.
The Haymakers had their hands full in trying to stop Collins from running with the ball. Collins closed with 188 yards on 21 carries.
Both quarterbacks showed good passing marksmanship. Eckhhardt completed 14 of 18 aerials and had one interception. Wetovick completed 12 of 15 tries.
Adam Central’s next game is on the road against Wood RiverShelton.
“We’re just going to continue to work hard. The coaching staff and the football players have to learn how to win football games,” coach Mulligan said.
Cozad (3-0)................6 6 6 0 — 18
AC (2-2)...................15 0 0 0 — 15
AC — Hyatt Collins 29 pass from Jacob Eckhardt (Collins run)
C — Jacob Weatherly 2 pass from Nolan Wetovick (pass failed)
AC — Elijah Mulligan 61 pass from Eckhardt (Richard Waldron kick)
C — Wetovick 1 run (kick failed)
C — Wetovick 35 run (kick failed)
C AC
Rushing yards 146 213
Passing yards 178 125
Total yards 324 338
Comp-Att-Int 12-15-0 8-14-1
Penalties-yards 4-30 5-50
Punts-Avg. 3-40.6 3-33.3
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
RUSHING — C, Wetovick 21-87, Weatherly 8-39, Nathan Engel 6-15, Tag Sassali 1-5. AC, Eckhardt 5-25, Collins 21-188.
PASSING — C, Wetovick 12-15-0 178. AC, Eckhardt 8-14-1 125.
RECEIVING — C, Drue White 4-33, Weatherly 2-24, Engel 2-39, Cord Chytka 1-44, Sassali 2-3 Cash Chytka 1-35. AC, Mulligan 2-75, Collins 3-36, Jayden Teichmeier 3-14.