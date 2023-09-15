St. Cecilia knew it was going to have to slow down the run game if it was going to upset No. 3 Bishop Neumann in Friday’s Class C-2 top 10 showdown. But it was the rushing attack of the eighth-ranked Bluehawks that dominated the team’s wild homecoming victory at Duncan Field.
STC’s ground game was on full display the entire night, but it was Chase Evans’ pass to Quinn Rosno with 26 seconds remaining on the clock that was ultimately the difference maker in the Bluehawks’ 29-25 upset win over the Cavaliers.
“When I caught the ball, my first instinct was to get into the end zone no matter what,” Rosno said. “We have a great team and we have great coaches, and I love this team with my heart. I would do anything for this team. It’s everything to me. We came out with pride (Friday night); they’re ranked No. 3 but we came out with the W.”
“Coming into it, we knew this was going to be a tough game,” Evans said. “We have tons of heart. We knew that our guys would beat their guys up front, so we just kept pounding the ball...At the end of the game, my heart was racing.”
The Bluehawks pounded the rock to the tune of 47 attempts, totaling 238 yards and averaging 5.1 yards per carry. St. Cecilia finished the game having run 65 plays to Bishop Neumann’s 36. The season-high rushing output led to three scores on the ground, but, equally as importantly, it kept the Cavaliers’ powerful running back Conor Booth — who went into the game averaging 246.7 yards per game — off the field.
“(Keeping Booth off the field) was a big part of the win. He is a great player...the kid had four touchdowns,” said St. Cecilia head coach Clint Head. “Up front, I couldn’t be more proud of those guys...It helps out a lot when you can keep a kid like Booth off the field.”
Booth still had an impressive game, totaling 107 yards rushing, scoring three times on the ground while adding a 95-yard touchdown catch and run. But the Bluehawks found a way to keep the ball out of his hands.
Even when Booth scored the go-ahead touchdown for Bishop Neumann with 6 minutes, 44 seconds left in the fourth, St. Cecilia put together the perfect game-winning drive.
STC started the possession on its own 13-yard line after a holding call on the kick return, but it marched all the way to the Cavalier 8-yard line on 14 plays, with only one of those being a pass — a huge third-down conversion to Jenson Anderson.
After losing a yard and throwing an incomplete pass, St. Cecilia faced a third-and-goal from the 9. Evans took the third down snap and dumped a screen pass to Rosno, who used his blocks and absorbed contact from defenders as he plunged into the end zone with just 26 seconds on the clock.
“My heart dropped as he went into the end zone,” Evans said of his joy when Rosno scored. “(Evans) is my boy. He was blocking for me on those QB runs, and I knew he was going to get the touchdown.”
“We had been watching what they were doing in coverage and watching where guys were lining up. We actually came out a timeout and had one play called and checked it from the sideline and ran the screen. It doesn’t matter what you call if the kids don’t execute, and they did a great job. Quinn, when he got to the 2, I was like, ‘There’s no way anyone is stopping that kid.’ ”
The score gave St. Cecilia a 29-25 lead, as the Bluehawk faithful could taste victory. But the Cavaliers used a broken play on defense to keep things interesting, as Jacob Rezac connected with Trevor Sladky for 41 yards, taking the ball to the STC 39.
The Bluehawks defense composed itself and ended the game with an interception from JJ Schaefer as time expired.
“We expected to win, but this win means a lot; they were ranked No. 3 in the state,” Evans said. “It’s a big move for us.”
Evans finished the game with 154 rushing yards and 148 yards through the air. He totaled four touchdowns on the night, including three on the ground. Rosno added 88 yards rushing to go with his three catches for 27 yards and a TD.
St. Cecilia’s defense deserves credit for its performance in the first half. Save for Booth’s 95-yard touchdown catch — during which he broke five tackles, including one that would have had him down for no gain — STC allowed just one successful drive from the Cavaliers and forced two turnovers.
Head knew his team was ready for Friday’s challenge when it took the opening possession 72 yards for a touchdown. Three pass plays and seven run plays made up the drive that culminated with a 4-yard touchdown run by Evans, as St. Cecilia made sure Bishop Neumann knew the Bluehawks were ready for battle.
One instance that could easily go overlooked came in the third quarter. STC scored on its first possession of the half, but an encroachment penalty on the Cavaliers during the PAT allowed the Bluehawks attempt a successful two-point conversion.
That additional point coupled with BN’s missed PAT kick in the second kept Bishop Neumann trying to play catch up with the score, as they failed a two-point try and missed another PAT. The Cavaliers and Bluehawks both scored four touchdowns, still resulting in a four-point differential.
The win improves St. Cecilia to 4-0 on the year. Head said his team will enjoy the win Friday night, but it will reset and get to work on preparing for next week’s game against rival Grand Island Central Catholic.
Head said his team’s confidence is growing with each win. The Bluehawks feel like they can put together a special season.
“We talk about faith and belief; belief is when you know it’s there but you haven’t seen it, and faith is when it’s been proven to you,” Head said. “We believed, and now we’re starting to get faith because we’ve seen it; we’ve seen what we can do on film.”
BN (3-1)..................0 13 6 6 — 25
STC (4-0)...................7 7 8 7 — 29
STC — 4 run Chase Evans (Jaden Almond kick)
BN — 1 run Conor Booth (Jack Van Slyke kick)
BN — 95 pass Jacob Rezac to Booth (kick failed)
STC — 3 run Evans (Almond kick)
STC — 4 run Evans (Evans to Quinn Rosno)
BN — 1 run Booth (run failed)
BN — 15 run Booth (kick failed)
STC — 9 pass Evans to Quinn Rosno (Almond kick)
Rushing — BN, Conor Booth 21-107, Jacob Rezac 1-(minus) 1, Adam Furasek 1-(minus) 2; STC, Quinn Rosno 19-88; Chase Evans 27-154.
Passing — BN, Rezac 6-12-2 196; STC, Evans 10-18-3 148.
Receiving — BN, Ben Trede 2-23, Booth 1-95, Trevor Sladky 1-41, Connor Schutt 1-19, Nolan Van Slyke 1-18; STC, Jenson Anderson 5-96, Rosno 3-27, Dawson Kissinger 2-25.