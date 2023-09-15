p09-16-23STCfbBishopNeumann4.jpg
St. Cecilia’s Jenson Anderson runs against Bishop Neumann’s Trevor Sladky after a pass reception Friday at Duncan Field.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

St. Cecilia knew it was going to have to slow down the run game if it was going to upset No. 3 Bishop Neumann in Friday’s Class C-2 top 10 showdown. But it was the rushing attack of the eighth-ranked Bluehawks that dominated the team’s wild homecoming victory at Duncan Field.

STC’s ground game was on full display the entire night, but it was Chase Evans’ pass to Quinn Rosno with 26 seconds remaining on the clock that was ultimately the difference maker in the Bluehawks’ 29-25 upset win over the Cavaliers.

St. Cecilia’s Quinn Rosno runs against coverage from Bishop Neumann’s Eli Johnston (52), Jacob Rezac (7) and Andrew Meduna (79) Friday at Duncan Field.
St. Cecilia’s Braxton Wiles (left) and Trevor Lindauer tackle Bishop Neumann’s Conor Booth Friday at Duncan Field.
St. Cecilia’s Chase Evans runs against Bishop Neumann’s Andrew Meduna Friday at Duncan Field.
