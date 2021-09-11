MINDEN — After last week’s loss to Wahoo, Adams Central made it a point Friday to establish its passing game first and then its running game.
The No. 9 Patriots (2-1) threw the ball early and ran the ball late in their 41-13 rout of Minden.
The Whippets’ defense never adjusted and it aided the visitors in walking away victorious.
“I was kind of surprised with (Adams Central’s) game plan,” said Minden coach Jebb Hatch. “I didn’t think we’d stopped the run game well enough in the previous weeks necessarily to have that be their game plan. It was surprising, I guess, but like I just told the guys, that definitely gives us something to work on down the road because we’re going to see some teams that sling it around.”
Breck Samuelson caught four passes for 88 yards, including two first half touchdowns, and quarterback Jacob Eckhardt threw for 151 yards in AC’s second win of the season.
The 6-foot-3 wideout took two short passes to the house in the first quarter as part of a 21-0 Adams Central lead.
Eckhardt completed 10-of-14 passes.
“Last week we threw the ball really well, too,” said AC coach Shawn Mulligan. “Our stats wouldn’t reflect our ability to deliver the ball on time to the receivers. For some reason we just couldn’t focus as far as securing the ball. I know we have receivers that can catch the ball. That was definitely a focus for us.’
Samuelson hauled in passes of no more than 10 yards apiece and took his two scores 31 and 45 yards, respectively, to the end zone.
“What you saw early on was just a lot of quick balls based off of how (Minden) lined up based on film,” Mulligan said. “Then we just had guys making plays out in open space and we did a good job of catching the ball... Just overall, the passing game opened up the run game.”
Running backs Hyatt Collins and Nick Conant did the rest. The pair of backs each ran for 107 yards and both found the end zone. Collins scored three times and Conant once.
Collins first pounded in an 8-yard score that put the Patriots up 13-0. He later added a 3-yard punch and 7-yard scamper.
“It just opens up everything when we can throw the ball well,” Collins said. “Pass first and see if we can break one. Nick (Conant) had the great run where we were just throwing the ball and it opened up run lanes for him to make a good run there.”
Conant’s 65-yarder, which came on a third-and-14 in the third quarter, boosted AC’s lead to 41-6, activating the running clock.
“Nick Conant carried the ball well for us tonight,” Mullligan said. “Hyatt takes a beating; he’s a workhorse for us. But Nick gives us another dimension for us. He’s shifty and had a few nice runs for us tonight, so I was happy for him.”
But after a blocked punt on a disastrous fourth down, Minden squeezed the deficit back to 28 points with a 9-yard run by Gage Fries.
The remaining six minutes were played under normal circumstances.
Minden’s first score was a 41-yard completion from Carter Harsin to Seth Hausermann in the second quarter after Adams Central was penalized for encroachment on fourth-and-2.
But besides that, the Whippets ended their night with just 135 yards of total offense. AC racked up 374 at Kuper Field.
“We got whooped up front,” Hatch said. “Their nose guard handled us all night long and that was something we really hadn’t seen on film.”
Minden rushed for only 94 yards against the Patriot defense.
“They kind of ask you to run in the middle and I figured we could handle seven against five, but we were not able to do that,” Hatch said.
AC (2-1).............21 7 13 0 — 41
MIN (1-2)..............0 6 0 7 — 13
A — Jacob Eckhardt 35 pass Breck Samuelson (Richard Waldron kick)
A — Hyatt Collins 8 run (kick failed)
A — Eckhardt 41 pass Samuelson (Collins run)
M — Carter Harsin 41 pass Seth Hausermann (kick fail)
A — Collins 3 run (Waldron kick)
A — Collins 7 run (Waldron kick)
A — Nick Conant 65 run (kick fail)
M — Gaga Fries 9 run (kick)