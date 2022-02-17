SUTTON — The Fillies couldn’t have been more obvious with their game plan.
And it wasn’t anything Superior — a Southern Nebraska Conference rival — could’ve been unfamiliar with.
Well, half of it at least.
Offensively, the Wildcats can expect opponents — those who can sizably match up — to hound Shayla Meyer when she gets the ball and make it difficult for her to even receive it.
But defensively, you’d be hard-pressed to find a team gutsy enough to attack the Superior interior with Meyer protecting the rim.
Sutton was that team Thursday night in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 6 final. And it resulted in a 36-28 victory that secured a spot in a district final next week.
The No. 7-rated Fillies (21-4) went right at Meyer with Alivia Huxoll and had, perhaps, more success than anyone this season against her offensively.
On top of that, Sutton held the talented Wildcat to just nine points on the other end.
“Honestly, I was more worried about the defensive end, trying to take her away,” Sutton coach Josh Rapp said. “Gosh, Liv stepped up big tonight and played with no fear.”
Huxoll got blocked a handful of times by Meyer — flashbacks to the two playing volleyball against each other last fall — but the 6-foot junior maneuvered around her 6-2 counterpart multiple times and turned in a game-high 18 points for the Fillies.
“I was so ready for this game. It was the same as volleyball season,” Huxoll said, referring to the teams’ match up in Superior in October for the subdistrict final which the Fillies also won. “We knew what we needed to do and we know what our goals are.”
Huxoll split the halves evenly with her scoring. She opened with a pair of transition buckets, beating the Wildcats to the hoop. The remainder of her looks were in settled, patient offensive sets.
She earned three trips to the foul stripe on the night, all on fouls by Meyer, who had five blocks and grabbed 20 rebounds for the Wildcats.
“I just had to stay strong and stay balanced on my feet,” Huxoll said. “Those are both things I’ve needed to work on this entire season.”
Meyer went without a field goal for the first 17 minutes of the game. Her four points in the first half came at the charity stripe. She finished the game 2-for-10 from the floor.
“They had a great defensive game plan on us,” said Superior coach Jake Nannen. “They picked a couple of players to sag off on a bit and they really made it tough for Meyer inside. We just couldn’t adjust. We battled the entire 32 minutes, we though we kind of had some momentum, but great defensive plan by Sutton.”
The Fillies doubled their halftime lead with a 7-2 run out of the break and held their largest lead at 23-13.
That was before Laci Kirchhoff drilled a pair of 3-point shots for the Wildcats (20-5), who may earn one of four wildcard spots to a district final after all is said and done, to cut the lead back to five.
“Regardless of what happens, we’re extremely proud of our season,” said Superior coach Jake Nannen. “We love those girls to death and we’re looking forward to the opportunity if we get one.”
Sutton went 0-for on its first two bonus chances at the line with it a seven-point game and 40 seconds left. But Superior couldn’t get a clean shot up or score in a timely manner to finish out the game.
District pairings are expected from the NSAA sometime Friday.
Superior (20-5)…………3 8 11 6 — 28
Sutton (21-4)……………6 10 12 8 — 36
Superior (28)
Laci Kirchhoff 3-6 1-2 9, Sadie Cornell 1-8 0-0 3, Teegan Duncan 0-1 0-0 0, Ella Gardner 2-5 2-2 7, Shayla Meyer 2-10 5-6 9, Halle Bargen 0-1 0-0 0, Faith Butler 0-1 0-0 0, Neah McMeen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 8-33 8-10 28.
Sutton (36)
Kaly Bautista 2-7 0-0 5, Kate Griess 2-6 0-0 5, Alivia Huxoll 7-12 4-6 18, Julia George 2-3 1-3 5, Gracie Nuss 0-7 1-3 1, Jacke Haight 0-2 0-0 0, Kennedy Perrien 1-1 0-0 2, Reagan Robinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 14-37 6-12 36.
Three-point goals: Sup 4-19 (Kirchhoff 2-4, Cornell 1-6, Duncan 0-1, Gardner 1-2, Meyer 0-4, Bargen 0-1, Butler 0-1); Sut 2-14 (Bautista 1-5, Griess 1-5, Nuss 0-4). Rebounds: Sup 28-6 (Meyer 20-3); Sut 26-8 (George 7-4). Turnovers: Sup 17; Sut 10.