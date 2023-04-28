Adams Central baseball coach Travis McCarter asked no questions when the head of a mascot monkey arrived in his dugout on Friday.
The Patriots, on a three-game losing streak entering a home tilt against Twin River, needed to switch up their mojo.
Junior Nick Conant produced what he thought might be the answer.
Conant brought to the field a former Halloween costume of his.
“I got this, like, four years ago, and found it a couple days ago,” Conant said.
Not just anybody can wear it, though.
“Basically, if you make a team play, if you get an at-bat that helps the team out. You know, RBI, move ‘em over, sac bunt, then you get to wear Timmy,” Conant explained.
Yes, the mascot head has a name. Because of course it does.
“Timmy” made his rounds Friday afternoon during the Patriots’ 15-3 rout of Twin River at Duncan Field.
Judging by prerequisites, just about every Patriot in the lineup should have taken a turn wearing the mascot head.
Eight different Patriots drove in at least one run and seven scored at least one in the five-inning, mercy-rule contest.
Senior Hyatt Collins attempted to list off each teammate to wear it, but couldn’t.
“We scored 15 runs today, so...” he trailed off with a smile.
Conant named catcher Kaleb Wahlmeier “Timmy Player of the Day” after Wahlmeier drove in a pair of runs with a single and a sacrifice fly.
Others were deserving, too.
A few candidates:
- Joe Peshek got the win on the mound with eight strikeouts, finished 3-for-4 at the plate, drove in three runs and scored a pair.
- Jayden Teichmeier also went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
- Collins tripled and scored three runs. (Collins had his own “Triple Crown” for this performance).
That’s what happens during a 15-run, 14-hit outing. Each AC player to record an at-bat also notched a hit.
“All sorts of trinkets and stuff,” Conant said of the team’s dugout dress.
Added Collins: “We needed it after (Thursday’s 5-0 loss to Wayne).”
Adams Central (7-5) scored five runs in the second inning and didn’t stop in those subsequent. The Patriots added four in the third and six in the fourth.
“I told them to be super aggressive today,” said McCarter. “We put a lot of runs up not because we hit the guys around, but because we made Twin River throw the ball all over. We put a little pressure on them and we’ve got the team to do that.”
The Titans (8-10) committed six errors on defense — three in AC’s half of the fourth that put the game to bed.
Adams Central played a clean game defensively behind Peshek, whose only true abrasions were pitches over the plate in hitters’ counts in the first inning. The Titans ripped off four consecutive singles after a leadoff walk to post their three runs.
Peshek allowed one hit after the opening frame.
No monkey business, except for in the Patriots’ dugout.
“I was over the moon excited when they came up with that,” McCarter said of ‘Timmy,’ the team’s pseudo mascot. “When it comes from the coach, it just doesn’t have the same effect. When they showed up with that, I was smiling ear to ear; I didn’t even care what it was for.”
TR (8-10)..........300 00x x — 3 6 6
AC (7-5)........054 6xx x — 15 14 0
W — Joe Peshek. L — Caden Jenkinson.
2B — AC, Jaxen Gangwish, Jaron Johnson.
3B — AC, Hyatt Collins.