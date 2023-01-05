Throughout Thursday’s hoops crosstown showdown between Adams Central and Hastings, former Patriot and current senior Tiger Aaron Nonneman heard the chirps from his former schoolmates. Nonneman, who spent his elementary and junior high years playing in the AC hoops program, expected and welcomed the teasing; after all, what’s a rivalry without some friendly jeers?
But it was Nonneman who got the last laugh when he drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to propel Hastings past Adams Central 44-42. The game-winner sent the Tiger student section into a frenzy, as it mobbed Nonneman on the court, and it sent the Patriot faithful home with a loss in yet another thrilling installment of the crosstown rivalry.
“I’m just so happy right now that that just happened,” said an ecstatic Nonneman. “This is my old school, so it means a lot to me...Their student section was talking to me the whole time, because they know me. It’s just always been a big rivalry...It’s always a big deal.”
.@aaron_nonneman sinks the game winner just before the buzzer to give the @HastingsTigers a 44-42 win over the @goacpatriots! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iLtDcVFmJl— TriblandSports (@TriblandSports) January 6, 2023
“I really believe in that kid. I just love the kid so much; he’s done so much for our program the last couple years,” said HHS head coach Drew Danielson. “It could not have happened to a better kid. Every one of his teammates want him taking that shot, and that’s what’s cool about this group.
“They really fought together...It took all five of us on the floor, and we fought together and we won that game.”
It’s hard to believe that a single player can go from clutch hero, to possibly costing his team the game, and then back to folklore hero all in 55 seconds, but that’s more or less how the final minute went for Nonneman.
The Tigers trailed virtually all game before the HHS senior tied the game with a 3-pointer with under a minute to play. But Nonneman feared he had given the Patriots the win when he fouled AC’s Decker Shestak with 3.8 seconds remaining.
“I fouled (Shestak), and I was like, ‘Oh, shoot; I hope he doesn’t make these or it’s over.’ But then I just thought I had to do something to make up for that,” he said.
Shestak blocked out the noisy Tiger student section and sunk the first free throw to put AC out in front 42-41. However, the next shot from the stripe hit off the back of the iron, allowing the Tigers moved the ball up the court quickly.
Eli Schneider sent a long pass across half court to Nonneman in front of his own bench, and he splashed the trey for the win. Nonneman said he wasn’t even sure it was going in when it left his had — after all, he was several feet beyond the arc.
“It was pretty deep, so when it went in I was pretty shocked myself,” Nonneman said.
“I just absolutely love that kid,” said AC head coach Zac Foster of his former player, Nonneman. “When I hugged him in the line, I just said, ‘It sucks for us, but if it had to be somebody to beat us I’m glad it was you.’ I love that kid and I’m happy for him.”
Foster admitted the loss was tough to take for the Patriots, despite playing well. The AC coach said perception can be ironic — had Nonneman’s shot missed, the Patriots are overjoyed with the way they played. And yet, because of one miracle shot from the opposition, it’s hard to immediately take any joy in the game.
“We talked to our kids after and said what if Aaron doesn’t make that shot? Well, then we’re all happy and celebrating, but we still played the same game. It was just a game that was really well played, and it’s a shame somebody had to lose it,” Foster said.
The Patriots started the game on fire, hitting 6-of-12 shots in the opening period and ending the frame with a 19-8 lead. Little did AC know at the time, but that would be the only quarter it would outscore the Tigers.
“I thought we really shot it well and passed it well,” Foster said. “I thought early in the game we did a good job of sharing the basketball, just moving it and finding the open guy.”
Hastings chipped away at the lead, but Adams Central seemed to have an answer more often than not, maintaining a 30-23 lead at the break. But the offense struggled in the second half. Hastings held Adams Central to just three field goals in the final two quarters.
“We got stops and we rebounded the ball, and that allows us to get into transition,” Danielson said. “We’re tough to stop in transition.”
Despite the rally from the Tigers, Adams Central held its lead until the final minute before the epic conclusion. The dramatic finish has come to be expected in the rivalry, as eight of the last 11 matchups between the two schools has been won by single digits. Both teams had split the last 10 meetings entering Thursday’s showdown.
“It’s pretty much a toss up every time we play. You give credit to the kids,” Foster said. “Everybody knows everybody and the fans are great for both teams...Credit to the community for showing out like that.”
“It’s the pride in the rivalry,” Danielson said. “This means a lot to our kids. I respect the heck out of coach Foster and his program, and he’s done a lot of good things for a lot of years. But I’m selfish and I love our program and I love the track we’re on. I love our youth — I got out of the locker room and I had 30, 40 youth kids in the hallway saying great job...We’re doing some great things.”
Nonneman led all scorers with 15 points, while Braydon tallied 10. Sam Dierks led Adams Central with 14 points, 11 of which came in the first half. Dylan Janzen poured in nine points for the Patriots.
Hastings improves to 3-5 and has now won two straight heading into a matchup on Saturday with Lexington — the same team HHS beat in the game prior to Thursday’s. The Tigers beat the Minutemen in the Lexington holiday tourney.
Adams Central, now 6-4, will travel to Holdrege Tuesday.
Danielson believes Thursday’s big win could vault his team to the next level in the second half of the season.
“This is two in a row for us, and that means a lot for our kids. We’ve shifted this thing around, and it’s Tiger time,” the HHS coach said. “The boys believe it, and we’ve got our youth believing it. We were really all-in on making this game important.
“Our kids are ready; we’re a good, good basketball team. We can get on a roll. We’re certainly going to celebrate this one first...We won (Thursday), but we have to get back after it tomorrow.”
Foster is confident his team will rebound. After all, there were plenty of positives that will show up on the film. Playing in a game like Thursday’s rivalry bout can only benefit both squads. The level of play, the atmosphere — all of it contributes to making a team stronger. The Patriots coach said both programs are fortunate to have a community that can make a game as meaningful as Thursday’s was to both squads.
“This is what high school basketball is supposed to be about. I played in Orleans, Neb., in D-2, and we were terrible and played in front of 40 people. Our kids have no idea how lucky they are to play in front of a crowd like this,” Foster said. “Credit to Hastings High’s students and fanbase; I think our crowd was great too. It was just a great high school basketball atmosphere. The kids on both sides are lucky to play in a game like this.”
Hastings (3-5)......8 15 10 11 — 44
AC (6-4)..................19 11 6 6 — 42
Hastings (44)
Aaron Nonneman 15, Eli Schneider 3, Landon Hinrichs 5, Caden Block 8, Braydon Power 10, Parker Ablott 3
Adams Central (42)
Sam Dierks 14, Hyatt Collins 2, Decker Shestak 5, Dylan Janzen 9, Jayden Teichmeier 6, Grant Trausch 3, Jack Trausch 2, Tate McIntyre 1