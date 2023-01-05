p01-06-23ADCbbHHS4.jpg
Adams Central’s Jack Trausch (left) and Dylan Janzen react after Hastings scored at the buzzer to win the game Thursday at Adams Central.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Throughout Thursday’s hoops crosstown showdown between Adams Central and Hastings, former Patriot and current senior Tiger Aaron Nonneman heard the chirps from his former schoolmates. Nonneman, who spent his elementary and junior high years playing in the AC hoops program, expected and welcomed the teasing; after all, what’s a rivalry without some friendly jeers?

But it was Nonneman who got the last laugh when he drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to propel Hastings past Adams Central 44-42. The game-winner sent the Tiger student section into a frenzy, as it mobbed Nonneman on the court, and it sent the Patriot faithful home with a loss in yet another thrilling installment of the crosstown rivalry.

p01-06-23ADCbbHHS3.jpg
Adams Central’s Sam Dierks is covered by Hastings’ Trevor Campbell Thursday at Adams Central.
p01-06-23ADCbbHHS2.jpg
Hastings’ Braydon Power looks to shoot against Adams Central’s Grant Trausch Thursday at Adams Central.
p01-06-23ADCbbHHS1.jpg
Adams Central’s Dylan Janzen shoots against Hastings’ Parker Ablott Thursday at Adams Central.
