KEARNEY — Perhaps it was to be expected.
The Shrine Bowl, an all-star football game played during the summer time after only a week of practice, was a defensive battle.
“It makes sense,” said Adams Central grad Tyler Slechta. “Offenses didn’t click and you didn’t have much time to prepare. Defense is a lot more just quick twitch, reacting, and offense you’ve got to set things up.”
Thirteen total points were scored through 48 minutes of football, far less than last year’s combined 36. There have been at least three lower point totals in the prior 62 Shrine Bowl games, including a 3-0 final score in 1981.
On Saturday, the North team defeated the South 10-3 at UNK’s Foster Field in front of more than 3,500 fans.
There were three scoring plays that counted, two that did not. Both of them were touchdowns negated by flags — a common sight (12 total) on the day.
The South’s answer to the North’s touchdown on its opening drive — a 1-yard rush by Dexter Larsen — was called back, and South quarterback Cole Payton intercepted two plays later by North’s James Quaintance on a flawed fade to Taveon Thompson.
Later in the first half, a 45-yard bomb from North QB Kale Bird to Trevor Marshall was nullified on a hold.
North tacked on a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter from the leg of future Husker Kelen Meyer, who missed his first attempt from 57.
South’s only score was via the foot of Trenton Brehm, who drilled a 29-yard field goal in the fourth.
Payton, the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year from Omaha Westside, was swarmed all afternoon by the North front.
Isaac Montgomery took Payton down three times behind the line. Payton got hurried and scrambled on many other snaps.
“I was really pleased with our front four,” said North coach Kurt Frensen (Lakeview). “Our tackles in space, our whole linebacking corps... all those guys played well. Isaac Montgomery had a huge game.”
Payton, who’s signed with North Dakota State, finished 5-for-20 with the interception, accruing just 94 yards through the air.
Thompson led South receivers with two catches for 42 yards.
Slechta caught one pass for 28 yards, which was the final play of regulation.
“Offensively, we thought we’d be a little better,” Slechta said. “Hats off to (the North), they had a great defensive game plan.”
Doniphan-Trumbull’s Ayden King, who played a majority of the South team’s offensive snaps, hauled in just one pass for four yards early on.
“It was awesome to be in the spread offense and have a chance to catch passes from Cole Payton,” King said.
Hastings High’s Carson Shoemaker would have been another weapon for the mobile left-handed Payton to use in the slot or out of the backfield. But Shoemaker was sidelined early in the week, just two practices in, with a hamstring injury.
Dressed in street clothes, Shoemaker noted his disappointment on the sideline prior to kickoff.
“This is the first football game I’ve ever missed,” he said. “So, it’s tough.”
North.........................7 0 3 0 — 10
South...........................0 0 0 3 — 3
N — Dexter Larsen 1 run (Kelen Meyer kick)
N — Kelen Meyer 31 FG
S — Trenton Brehm 29 FG