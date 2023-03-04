LINCOLN — North Bend Central became the sixth team in state history to win four consecutive titles Saturday when the Tigers beat Adams Central 45-28 in the Class C-1 final played at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The class's top-seeded team defended its three previous titles and prevented Adams Central's first since 1995 with a suffocating defensive effort. The Patriots finished 7-of-35 from the floor (20%) in yielding a season-low in scoring.

