LINCOLN — North Bend Central became the sixth team in state history to win four consecutive titles Saturday when the Tigers beat Adams Central 45-28 in the Class C-1 final played at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The class's top-seeded team defended its three previous titles and prevented Adams Central's first since 1995 with a suffocating defensive effort. The Patriots finished 7-of-35 from the floor (20%) in yielding a season-low in scoring.
North Bend never trailed in the contest, pulling out to an 8-1 lead in the first quarter on a pair of baskets by Lindsey Emanuel. She led scoring, tying for the game-high 13 with teammate Madison Bishop.
Kaitlyn Emanuel finished with 12 points in her final high school game, ending her state tournament career a perfect 12-0.
Megyn Scott and Rachel Goodon paced the Patriots (26-2) with six points apiece in the program's first state final in 28 years.
AC enjoyed a fruitful second quarter following its slow start to pull within five by halftime on a pair of Kadi Kimberly free throws.
But the Patriots experienced a field goal drought lasting 11 minutes and 23 seconds. It ended on Kimberly's lone 3-pointer with 1:25 left in the third quarter.
By then the Tigers (28-1) were well in control, frequently reaching the free throw line where they finished 22-for-35.
NBC ended the season on a 28-game win streak after losing its season opener.
This story will be updated.
AC (26-2).................3 11 3 11 — 28
NBC (28-1)..............8 11 11 15 — 45
Megyn Scott 2-7 2-3 6, Rachel Goodon 2-7 2-2 6, Gracie Weichman 0-0 2-2 2, Kylie Lancaster 1-6 0-0 3, Lauryn Scott 0-6 0-0 0, Kadi Kimberly 1-6 2-2 5, Briley Nienhueser 0-1 2-2 2, Lynsie Lancaster 0-0 2-2 2, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0 0-0 0, Charlee Mucklow 0-1 0-0 0, Annie Trausch 0-0 0-0 0, Savannah Lewis 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 7-35 12-13 28.
Kaitlyn Emanuel 5-13 2-10 12, Lauren Sterup 1-8 2-2 5, Kathryn Gaughen 0-4 0-0 0, Madison Bishop 3-5 6-7 13, Lindsey Emanuel 2-4 9-12 13, Cassandra Burbach 0-0 0-0 0, Jayla Van Ampting 0-0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Shaw 0-0 3-4 3, Abbygail Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Haley Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Reese Petersen 0-0 0-0 0, McKrae Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Sarah Voss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 11-35 22-35 32.
Three-point goals—AC 2-13 (Goodon 0-1, K. Lancaster 1-4, L. Scott 0-3, Kimberly 1-5); NBC 1-10 (Sterup 0-3, Gaughen 0-3, Bishop 1-3, L. Emanuel 0-1). Rebounds—AC 26-7 (M. Scott 8-2); NBC 32-11 (L. Emanuel 9-4, K. Emanuel 9-1). Assists—AC 5; NBC 4. Steals—AC 5 (M. Scott 3); NBC 9 (Bishop 6). Blocks—AC 1 (Goodon); NBC 1 (K. Emanuel). Turnovers—AC 18; NBC 11. Fouled out—AC, Goodon, Weichman; NBC, Sterup.