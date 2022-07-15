As the summer sports schedule begins to wind down, seven American Legion baseball teams have reached the postseason with a chance to extend their seasons with a chance at a state tournament berth.
The A-7 tournament is being held at historic Duncan Field. Host team Hastings Five Points Bank had a bye Friday as the six other teams battled to stay in the winners bracket.
Here’s what happened Friday:
North Platte 3, Lexington 2
Lexington drew first blood on Daven Naylor’s double in the third. He later scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
North Platte answered with three runs in the bottom half, including a triple from Cole Wright off Naylor.
After shaking the cobwebs in the third inning, the game became a pitchers’ duel.
Both teams combined for a total of two hits from the fourth inning on. Naylor and North Platte’s Rayce Moerke went the distance.
“I couldn’t ask anything more from Rayce. I told him before the game that going the distance is going to be huge,” said North Platte coach Ricky Holm. “He’s only a sophomore, so, he has a couple of more years by the time he is a senior, he will either be one or the dude on our staff. I was happy for him to come out and pound the zone and pitched really well for us.”
North Platte will play No. 1 Hastings Saturday night at 7 p.m. Lexington will play Sunday in an elimination game against the loser of Kearney and GI Home Federal.
LEX............002 000 0 — 2 4 1
NP.............003 000 x — 3 7 0
W — Rayce Moerke. L — Daven Naylor.
2B — L, Naylor.
3B — NP, Wright.
Kearney 6, Scottsbluff 1
Kearney jumped out to a 2-0 lead after three innings. A single from Barrett Foster scored Kegan Brand after he stole second and third on a passed ball and a wild pitch.
Scottsbluff added its first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth after singles by Roy Tarango and Hunter Garcia.
Scottsbluff didn’t record its first hit until the fifth inning.
Kearney added one run in the sixth and three in the seventh. Starter Scout Simmons allowed just one walk though the first five innings to earn the win.
“Scout came in and did a really good job,” said Kearney head coach Brad Archer. “His command was really good. He threw a lot of strikes. If you can throw 59 pitches and get 12 outs, you’re getting the ball across the plate.”
The three run inning put the nail in the coffin as Kearney remained in the winners bracket.
“Of course you would like to win the first game and stay in the winners bracket as long as you can. We are not real deep on starting pitching and had a plan coming in to throw Scout (Simmons) for about 60 pitches,” Archer said. “We had 10 hits, so we hit the ball well.”
Kearney will play GI Home Federal Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Kearney..............0 1 1 0 0 1 3 — 6 10 0
Scottsbluff.............0 0 0 0 1 0 0— 1 2 2
W — Scout Simmons. L — Hunter McCollum.
GI Home Federal 8, GI U-Save 0
Home Federal jumped out early with two runs in the bottom of the first.
It added three more in the second on three singles, a hit-by-pitch and a walk, then two more in the fourth and one in the sixth to force the mercy rule victory an inning short.
“Cohen Evans got us going and Eli Arends had a double down the line and I thought Cohen ran the bases aggressively and was able to manufacture a few runs,” said Home Federal coach Kirby Wells.
“I thought our guys’ approach was very good all night. Good baseball is contagious, especially good at-bats. Guys in the meat of the order put up good at-bats gives those other guys great RBI opportunities and I thought our guys had some great at-bats with runners in scoring position.”
Jaden Jurgensmeier went five innings for HF, striking out three and giving up three hits and zero walks on 60 pitches.
“Jaden was great from the beginning and got us zeros up there early and he command of the zone all night and when you can command the zone and throw multiple pitches for strikes you can do well,” Wells said. “Jaden was able to get over his breaking ball on the first pitch especially to the middle of their (U-Save) order and I thought he was good at doing that.”
U-Save will drop to the losers bracket where they’ll play Scottsbluff in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Home Federal will play Kearney in the winners bracket game at 4:30 p.m. This will be the fourth time Home Federal has played Kearney this season.
“Kearney is a great team. We are going to have to do the little things right, pitch and play defense and execute quality at-bats,” Wells said. “They are a well coached team with a lot of experience and we are going to have to play a full game.”
U-Save...................0 0 0 0 0 0 x — 030
Home Fed...............2 3 0 2 0 1 x — 891
W — Jaden Jurgensmier. L — Payton Gangwish.
2B— HF, Arends.