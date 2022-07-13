An up-and-down season has finally steadied for Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes. It appears that way anyway.
The Braves (22-18) enter the postseason having won seven of their last eight games. They take the field Friday night in the opening round of the Class A, Area 7 tournament.
"I think going into this tournament right now, we've been playing, in my opinion, some of our best baseball of the year at this point in the season," said JIH head coach Nate Story.
The game that ended the Braves' seven-game win streak — a 17-7 loss to Gretna's top junior team to end the regular season — was the Braves' worst defensive effort of the season. JIH committed seven errors in five innings. That's almost 10% of the team's total errors for the entire summer.
Story confirmed that was an anomaly, despite admitting his team's "Achilles' heel" all season has been defense.
But that's not to place the team's 18 losses solely on its defense.
"Sometimes it's like when our defense is on, our offense is off, and when our offense is on, our defense is off," Story said.
Leading up to the area tournament, the focus has been on shoring up the defense.
"We've really tried to clean up our dirty mess that we've had earlier in the year and just really simplified things," Story said. "They've started clicking on all cylinders."
Pitching has undoubtedly been the rock of the team. The Braves staff has allowed opponents to 5.77 total runs per game. Taking solely into account earned runs, that number drops to 3.97.
"Our pitchers have, for the most part, kept us in all the games. They've done a really nice job of giving us an opportunity," Story said.
That's especially true when Brady Hamburger is on the mound. He leads the team in innings pitched (37 1/3) and carries the lowest earned run average (1.31).
The team ERA is 4.67; all but four pitchers — responsible for a total of 190 innings — are under that mark.
The team's top reliever is also its one of its best hitters. That'd be Jackson Sughroue, who boasts a .321 batting average with a team-best eight doubles and in 16 1/3 innings has a 2.14 ERA.
Story said his staff is deep enough to survive the tournament format of potentially six games in five days.
"I really do feel confident in our depth," he said. "Just this last weekend, we had guys step up and over the last couple weeks we've had guys go later into the game to keep those back-end relievers off the mound for some rest.
"I feel like of the 18 players we've got, we have nine or 10 pitchers who give us an opportunity to go out there and be successful."
Led by Naz Robinson, the Braves offense averages just north of seven runs per game. Robinson has a team-best .369 average and 38 runs scored. Tate McIntyre (.350), Landon Hinrichs (.338) and Nolan Hyde (.323) round out the top five bats. Carlos Jimenez has the team's only home run.
The tournament field
Seeding for the are tournament bracket was based on team record through the regular season. Lexington is the host team; games will be played at Optimist Sports Complex.
Last year's host, Scottsbluff earned the top seed and receives a first-round bye. It will get the winner of No. 4 Kearney and No. 5 North Platte on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Grand Island Five Points Bank is seeded second and plays its city counterpart GI Dinsdale at 4 p.m. Friday. The winner faces either No. 6 Lexington or No. 3 Hastings JIH Saturday at 7 p.m.
The full bracket is pasted below.
Notes: The Braves, who went to state in 2021, are a combined 6-2 against teams in the area bracket. They swept both Lexington and North Platte handily ... JIH is 1-1 against both Kearney and GI Five Points ... Kearney is the host of the juniors state tournament and thus automatically qualifies. If Kearney makes the area championship, its opponent advances regardless of the game's outcome.
Class A Juniors, Area 7
All games at Lexington Optimist Complex
Friday, July 15
Game 1 — No. 1 Scottsbluff vs. BYE
Game 2 — No. 5 North Platte vs. No. 4 Kearney, 1 p.m.
Game 3 — No. 2 GI Five Points vs. No. 7 GI Dinsdale, 4 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 3 Hastings JIH vs. No. 6 Lexington, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 16
Game 5 — Loser game 1 vs. Loser game 2
Game 6 — Loser game 3 vs. Loser game 4, 1 p.m.
Game 7 — Scottsbluff vs. Winner game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 8 — Winner game 3 vs. Winner game 4, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 17
Game 9 — Winner game 6 vs. Loser game 7, 1 p.m.
Game 10 — Winner game 5 vs. Loser game 8, 4 p.m.
Game 11 — Winner game 7 vs. Winner game 8, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 18
Game 12 — Winner game 9 vs. Loser game 11, 4 p.m.
Game 13 — Winner game 11 vs. Winner game 10, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19
Game 14 — Winner game 13 vs. Winner game 12, 4 p.m.
Game 15 (if necessary), 7 p.m.