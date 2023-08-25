SMITH CENTER, Kan. — When it comes to winning games, commitment is the one constant Smith Center volleyball coach Nick Linn depends on most to set the tone for success.
Starting with the players, Linn believes it is the collective mindset of those surrounding and supporting a program, including parents, coaches, school administration and community at large, that weigh into creating a culture of winning, a culture that has been the backbone of his successful volleyball and basketball programs at Smith Center for decades.
Having logged his 1,000th win with the volleyball program in a state tournament qualifying game in October of 2022, his formula for success has stood the test of time, making each subsequent program a likely candidate to compete well each season.
The Lady Red have qualified for state tournament play in eight of the past nine seasons, so there is good reason for optimism as the team prepares for its 2023 season. Rest assured, Linn has no plans to alter his winning formula any time soon, considering it has reaped winning seasons in 36 of his 37 seasons as head volleyball coach.
"The players know what to expect," he said. "There is not a lot of transition with our coaches, so everyone knows what's expected of them in terms of what we do in preparation for matches.
"We have a tough schedule every year and that helps us really come on in the post season. We're a small 2A school, so in our three main tournaments we play in each year we're always one of the smallest teams in terms of numbers. We host a summer league volleyball program with 10 schools and go to a big summer tournament in Abilene, so we've got kids who are committed and do things that help prepare them for what's going to happen down the road."
As in previous seasons, Smith Center has thus far exhibited its usual high-level work ethic in preseason practice sessions. And while the team loses several key players from last season's state finals' runner-up finish to Hillsboro, Linn is excited by the prospect of fielding yet another state tournament contender this season.
"To me, the funnest part of coaching is going into a whole new season and putting a whole new bunch of kids in position to make us successful," he said. "The work ethic we've got here in our area is really good, and I think that shows up on game day, certainly."
Players expected to set the tone in starting roles for the Redmen include seniors Camryn Hutchinson, setter, Gracie Kirchhoff, outside hitter, Dakota Kattenberg, middle blocker, Tinley Rentschler, middle blocker, and Baylee Archer, server.
Hutchinson, a fourth-year starter, earned first team all Class 2A and first team all-state tournament honors in her role as "floor general" last season, Linn said.
"She's a very good leader, and you can't take that for granted," he said.
Kirchhoff is expected to bring a solid back row presence as one of the team's primary outside hitters, while Kattenberg, an all-league presence in basketball, looks to establish herself at yet another position on the volleyball court as middle blocker after playing right and middle roles in previous seasons.
"She's gotten unbelievably better from her freshman year and has evolved into a good volleyball player," Linn said.
Rentschler, who sat out her sophomore season, appears to be following in the footsteps of her older sister, former Redman all-state tournament standout Tallon Rentschler.
"She's improved a lot in the middle and is very good at angle hits from the middle," Linn said.
Archer, who doubles on the court as second setter, is arguably the team's top server, Linn said.
"She's one of our most aggressive servers and biggest strong suits," he said.
Rounding out the roster of likely starters are sophomores Parker Attwood, outside hitter, and Lillie Heiland, libero. Attwood looks to replace all-state tournament graduate Maile Hrabe, while Heiland's off-season work continues to yield positive results in preseason workouts, Linn said.
Though Hillsboro returns as the favorite to repeat as state champions, Linn is confident his team has enough tools and experience to contend for the coveted title.
"I think we'll compete, I really do," he said. "Our goals are always to work hard, and if you work hard, success happens. That's how we look at it, and we've been fortunate.
"Most of these girls have three years of experience at volleyball. They've been on the big stage. We do not have a lot of depth at the varsity level, so we'll have to stay away from injury. We're healthy now; we've just got to maintain that."
Smith Center opens season play with a triangular match-up with Plainville and Trego Aug. 29 at Smith Center.