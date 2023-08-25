Smith Center volleyball 2022.jpeg
Buy Now

Smith Center volleyball coach Nick Linn (far right) won his 1,000 game last October as the Lady Red finished state runner-up in Kansas Class 2A.

 Courtesy

SMITH CENTER, Kan. — When it comes to winning games, commitment is the one constant Smith Center volleyball coach Nick Linn depends on most to set the tone for success.

Starting with the players, Linn believes it is the collective mindset of those surrounding and supporting a program, including parents, coaches, school administration and community at large, that weigh into creating a culture of winning, a culture that has been the backbone of his successful volleyball and basketball programs at Smith Center for decades.

0
0
0
0
0