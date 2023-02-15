w10-15-22NSAsbSTCfinals_173.jpg
Buy Now

St. Cecilia softball players prepare for the Class C state championship Oct. 14, 2022, at Smith Softball Complex. The softball complex will benefit from a $25,000 Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau improvement fund grant to help construct eight bullpens.

 AMY ROH/Tribune

The Nebraska Schools Activities Association Board of Directors on Wednesday voted to move the state softball championship games out of Hastings to the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

In the first step of possibly many changes to the state softball tournament, the NSAA is shifting the final day of play elsewhere from Smith Softball Complex as its contract with Hastings nears its end.

0
0
0
0
0