The Nebraska Schools Activities Association Board of Directors on Wednesday voted to move the state softball championship games out of Hastings to the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
In the first step of possibly many changes to the state softball tournament, the NSAA is shifting the final day of play elsewhere from Smith Softball Complex as its contract with Hastings nears its end.
There are two years left on the current deal. Hastings has hosted the tournament since 2008.
Just last month, the Adams County Board of Commissioners approved a $25,000 improvement grant request to install bullpens on fields 1-4 at the Smith Softball Complex. The upgrade, which in total will cost close to $70,000, was a necessary step to maintain competitive standing with other facilities across the state, but it appears it won't be enough to keep the host bid in the next cycle.
The NSAA Board of Directors voted 7-1 in favor of moving the championship games. The city of Hastings has signed off on the changes.
Per a release, the finals will be played on Monday, Oct. 16 at the Mavericks' gleaming, two-year-old Connie Claussen Field. The venue allows for the championship games to be televised through Nebraska Public Media.
“Having the NSAA State Softball Championship games at Connie Claussen Field will give our student-athletes an opportunity to play in a high-caliber championship venue," said Dan Masters, NSAA Assistant Director in charge of softball. "The venue is TV ready and the live broadcasts will increase the exposure for NSAA softball."
As of now, the first three days will be played in Hastings at the Smith Complex the week of Oct. 9.
Another item voted on and approved Wednesday was a change in tournament format.
By a 5-3 approval, the eight qualifying teams in Classes A, B and C will be seeded into two four-team double elimination brackets in the fall. The winners of each bracket will play in the state championship games the following Monday.
Baseball will experiment with the same format for the first time this spring.