LINCOLN — Jennifer Schwartz will serve in the interim as the Executive Director of the Nebraska Schools Activities Association, the governing body announced Friday evening.
Schwartz is currently the Associate Director of the NSAA. Her managing duties include coordinating meetings, souvenir shirt sales and tournament staff attire, legislative proposals, the NFHS Coaches Education program, and she is responsible for activities at the middle school level.
Schwartz has been a member of the NSAA staff for over 20 years, including the past four in her current role.
“I am honored to serve as the interim Executive Director of the NSAA and continue to provide great opportunities for student participants throughout the state of Nebraska," Schwartz said in the release.
The NSAA Board of Directors will take formal action to approve Schwartz’s appointment at its Dec. 7th meeting, held in Norfolk. Schwartz will begin her duties as Interim NSAA Executive Director on July 1, 2023, in place of the retiring Jay Bellar, who announced his decision in September.
“The NSAA Board of Directors have been focused since the announcement of Mr. Bellar’s retirement to move in a direction that provides the NSAA staff and all NSAA member schools with the best leadership possible,” said NSAA Board of Directors Chairperson Bob Drews.
“Jennifer Schwartz’s experience and knowledge base of the NSAA will accomplish those goals. We are grateful for the fact that she is willing to lead the association into next year and through this period of transition.”