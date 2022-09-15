jay bellar.jpg

Jay Bellar

LINCOLN – After more than 40 years in education, Nebraska School Activities Association Executive Director Jay Bellar will be retiring in July 2023. Bellar became the ninth Executive Director in NSAA history when he joined the staff in 2018.

Prior to his time at the NSAA, Bellar was a high school teacher, coach, activities director, and principal before becoming superintendent for Battle Creek Public Schools — a position he held for 20 years. Bellar also served as a member of the NSAA Board of Directors for 11 years from 2007–2018.

