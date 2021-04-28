The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Wednesday that the boys and girls state basketball tournament will be held in Lincoln March 7, 2021 through March 12, 2021.
All of the girls and boys basketball championship games will be on March 11-12, 2021, and will be televised on NET. A full schedule will be released at a later date.
The University of Nebraska will be hosting the 2022 Big Ten Conference wrestling championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena. But the NSAA along with the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, University of Nebraska, Pinnacle Bank Arena and Lincoln Public Schools all say they're still committed to making the state tournament an enjoyable experience.