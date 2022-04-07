LINCOLN — At its April meeting held Thursday, the Nebraska Schools Activities Association unanimously passed a third classification for baseball.
The future B and C classes will be of equal size, deriving from the 39 teams playing this spring. That odd number is expected to even out when schools’ cooperative agreements expire next year.
The format of the state baseball tournament will also change in 2023, moving from the current eight-team, double-elimination format to two four-team brackets. The winners of each double-elimination bracket will play a winner-take-all final.
Class A and B state baseball are both to be held in Omaha the next three years.
When a third class is added, a new site will need to be chosen.
Hastings, which hosts the state softball championships, could make its case for the tournament to be held at Duncan Field.
In other news:
- Class C-1 and C-2 state football playoff games will be played at home site of the higher seed through the semifinals.
- Instant replay review will be an option at state basketball, when broadcast feeds are available, in order to ensure game-winning or tying shots were taken before the buzzer and if they were worth two or three points.
- A survey will be sent to activities directors across the state for feedback on state basketball format for next season and those to come. Options include: three-day tournament using Pinnacle Bank Arena, Devaney and two LPS high schools; four days only utilizing PBA and Devaney.