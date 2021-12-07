Four Nebraska volleyball players have been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-North Region Team, the AVCA announced Tuesday. Lexi Rodriguez highlighted the Husker haul as AVCA North Region Freshman of the Year, and she, Kayla Caffey, Nicklin Hames and Madi Kubik each earned AVCA North All-Region awards.
Hames and Kubik were honored as all-region for the third straight year.
Nebraska has boasted at least three all-region honorees nine straight seasons dating back to 2012 and counted four selections in three consecutive years.
Rodriguez's inaugural campaign as NU's libero has seen her average 4.48 digs and 1.12 assists per set while adding 14 aces. She took the conference awards by storm this year, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Freshman Team plaudits. The Sterling, Ill., native totaled at least 15 digs in 17 matches and notched 20+ digs seven times. She has helped NU limit opposing teams to.142 hitting, which is the league low and ranks eighth nationally.
Rodriguez is the seventh NU player in program history to draw AVCA Region Freshman of the Year recognition, joining Madi Kubik (2019), Kadie Rolfzen (2013), Hannah Werth (2009), Jordan Larson (2005), Sarah Pavan (2004) and Greichaly Cepero (1999).
Additionally, Rodriguez is the seventh Husker freshman to collect all-region accolades, alongside Kubik (2019), Mikaela Foecke (2015), Rolfzen (2013), Rachel Holloway (2006), Pavan (2004) and Jen McFadden (1993).
Kubik, a two-time all-conference outside hitter, has averaged 3.47 kills and 2.12 digs per set in her junior season, adding 17 aces and 51 blocks. The West Des Moines, Iowa, native has paced the Huskers in kills in 21 matches and finished in double figures 21 times.
Kubik previously picked up all-region honors and All-America Honorable Mention in both 2019 and 2020.
Hames is three-time All-Big Ten and North All-Region setter, having previously been honored in 2019 and 2020. The 2020 All-American from Maryville, Tenn., has averaged 10.70 assists, 3.36 digs, 0.45 blocks and 0.31 aces per set in her senior season. In helping the Huskers to their 10th straight NCAA Regional, she has led NU with 20 double-doubles this season. Hames owns the program's rally-scoring era career assists record and ranks second all-time at Nebraska for assists.
Caffey garnered her first all-region award after averaging 2.36 kills and 1.12 blocks per set while hitting a team-leading .377 in her senior season. Hailing from Chicago, Ill., the middle blocker ranks fifth in the Big Ten for attack percentage, owns seven double-digit kill performances and has hit .400 or better 11 times.
All four Huskers will be eligible for AVCA All-America honors, which will be announced next Wednesday, Dec. 15.