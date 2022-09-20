LINCOLN — Four games was enough for Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph to see all he needed to see about whether the Husker defense was showing improvement in a 1-3 start to the season.

Joseph fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on Sunday following Nebraska's 49-14 blowout loss to Oklahoma in Lincoln. In a two-game stretch against the No. 6 Sooners and Georgia Southern the Nebraska defense gave up more than 1,200 yards of total offense in back-to-back losses.

