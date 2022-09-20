LINCOLN — Four games was enough for Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph to see all he needed to see about whether the Husker defense was showing improvement in a 1-3 start to the season.
Joseph fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on Sunday following Nebraska's 49-14 blowout loss to Oklahoma in Lincoln. In a two-game stretch against the No. 6 Sooners and Georgia Southern the Nebraska defense gave up more than 1,200 yards of total offense in back-to-back losses.
"Chinander is a good man and a good coach, but the numbers did not add up," Joseph said during a press conference on Tuesday, the only media availability during Nebraska's bye week.
"I did not see us getting better. For four weeks, I did not see us getting better from Week 1 to Week 4. I had to make a decision, the best decision for the kids, because it is about the boys, so I had to make the best decision for the boys."
Bill Busch, Nebraska's special teams coordinator, is taking over the defensive coordinator position.
With the current bye week ahead of an Oct. 1 game against Indiana, Joseph and Busch are taking a hard look at defensive personnel and digging into the details of how Nebraska might be able to improve on that side of the ball.
Joseph was asked how Nebraska might be able to improve the defense in such a short time.
"Fundamentals. Lining up, getting lined up, tackling, being in your gap, being where you are supposed to be in your coverage," he said. "So, it just goes back to basic fundamentals."
One way to help the defense, Joseph said, is to slow down tempo on offense. The Nebraska defense was on the field a long time Saturday, in part, because the Husker offense played faster.
"It was too late when I thought about it," Joseph said about slowing the offense down against Oklahoma.
"It was 35-7. I should have made that decision on Thursday. That is why I said that is on me. I made that mistake and I can own it. We will slow it down. It is going to be opponent by opponent, but we will slow it down. It will help the defense out a little bit.
"Like I said on Saturday, that was on me. I should have slowed the ball down and huddled and took some possessions away from Oklahoma, and I did not do that and that is on me. They responded great today. They responded great yesterday."
Nebraska enters a stretch of eight games in Big Ten play, starting with Indiana in Lincoln and at Rutgers on Oct. 7 — a Friday night game.
On defense, Joseph said, Busch will be allowed to make whatever adjustments he needs to make to improve that side of the ball, including giving younger players more playing time.
That also includes building a defense that "stops the run" and "stops the pass" and "shuts people out," Joseph said.
"He is going to detail it," Joseph said about Busch. "I met Bill in 2018 when he came to us at LSU. He is going to detail it. He is going to take it step-by-step. He is going to make sure the fundamentals are solid."
Joseph said the play-calling "lingo" will remain the same and defenders will likely be asked to make fewer calls on defense.
"Bill is built for this," Joseph said.
"He's sharp, he's going to be detailed, and his qualities — he's a really good football coach, and he'll take care of it. I understand and Bill understands what I want. We spent time together at LSU and we talked a lot when we were at LSU. He was the safety coach, I was the receivers coach, so we got to compete against each other and share notes and get at each other on the field. Some people think we don't like each other, but we do. We just get after each other on the field."
During past two weeks Nebraska players have been through a lot of change, first with the firing of Scott Frost and now Chinander.
Asked whether there will be other coaching changes on staff Joseph said, "I don't know. I can't tell you. I wish I could, but I can't tell you."
Regardless of the changes, Joseph said coaches and players alike are expected to perform at a high level.
"I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure I make them a better football team," he said.
"I'm going to hold everybody accountable from the coaches all the way to the players and keep encouraging them that we can get better if we give effort. We have to keep their chins up because they have been through some change."
In other notes:
— Nebraska freshman running back Ajay Allen will be out for the season with an injury. Joseph said Allen had surgery this week and is expected to redshirt.
— With Busch coordinating the defense, Joseph said Nebraska's special teams quality control coach Joey Connors will take over coordinating the special teams.
Connors was a four-year letterwinner for the University of Central Florida football team and played under Frost at UCF in 2017.
— Joseph said assistant coaches will be on the road recruiting for part of this week. Joseph will be in Louisiana on Friday and Saturday visiting recruits.
"We've got to recruit like we are going to be here," he said.
"We're going to do the job the right way. We're not going to sabotage the place. The best and most efficient thing to do is do things the right way."
— Nebraska punter Brian Buschini was injured against Oklahoma on Saturday and continued to play. Joseph said it was a sprained ankle and Buschini is "fine."
— Joseph said he has talked to the players about goals for the remainder of the season.
"Well, we control our own destiny right now," he said.
"We have eight conference games left. We're going to compete against ourselves this week and we'll get ready for Indiana next week. We're going to take one stop sign at a time and the stop sign this week is Nebraska and getting Nebraska better. Next week, it will be Indiana. They understand what they can do. We told them today, the ball is going to be in your court here pretty soon. It's about what you're going to do with it."