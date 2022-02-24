Thanks to a restructured contract, Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has been granted immunity from losing his job after this season — the Huskers’ third straight 20-loss season.
Athletic director Trev Alberts announced so on the radio Thursday evening.
Hoiberg’s buyout before the restructuring was $18.5 million after former A.D. Bill Moos secretly extended him prior to Moos’ departure.
In the new deal, Hoiberg is taking a pay cut and will make $3.25 million next season. His $500,000 bonus for staying three seasons is void and buyout down to $11 million.
Nebraska is likely to lose freshman phenom Bryce McGowens to the NBA Draft and will have other gaps in the lineup next season. The Huskers are 7-20 ahead of Friday’s final home game against No. 25 Iowa.
In a statement, Alberts said he’s had “several productive meetings” with Hoiberg.
“No one is more disappointed or frustrated than Fred Hoiberg,” the release says before going on to add, “Fred has presented a plan to me that I believe is in the best long-term interest of the Nebraska Athletic Department and our men’s basketball program… I believe in Fred and look forward to working with him as he executes his vision for the future of Nebraska men’s basketball.”