Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Thanks to a restructured contract, Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has been granted immunity from losing his job after this season — the Huskers’ third straight 20-loss season.

Athletic director Trev Alberts announced so on the radio Thursday evening.

Hoiberg’s buyout before the restructuring was $18.5 million after former A.D. Bill Moos secretly extended him prior to Moos’ departure.

In the new deal, Hoiberg is taking a pay cut and will make $3.25 million next season. His $500,000 bonus for staying three seasons is void and buyout down to $11 million.

Nebraska is likely to lose freshman phenom Bryce McGowens to the NBA Draft and will have other gaps in the lineup next season. The Huskers are 7-20 ahead of Friday’s final home game against No. 25 Iowa.

In a statement, Alberts said he’s had “several productive meetings” with Hoiberg.

“No one is more disappointed or frustrated than Fred Hoiberg,” the release says before going on to add, “Fred has presented a plan to me that I believe is in the best long-term interest of the Nebraska Athletic Department and our men’s basketball program… I believe in Fred and look forward to working with him as he executes his vision for the future of Nebraska men’s basketball.”

